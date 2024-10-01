Toluna Unveils QProbe: A Revolutionary AI-Powered Tool Introducing Conversational Research to Enhance Open-Ended Survey Responses

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Toluna, a leading global insights and research technology provider, today announced the launch of QProbe, the latest advancement in its AI Everywhere strategy. QProbe is an innovative AI-powered feature designed to create conversational insights in quantitative and qualitative research. In its first release, QProbe enhances the depth and quality of open-ended survey responses, offering deeper insights at a more consistent level across survey respondents.





QProbe has demonstrated a remarkable improvement in the depth of open-ended answers, delivering more detailed and nuanced responses in up to 90% of instances. It does this by leveraging dual layers of AI. The first layer reads and interprets the stimulus to provide context for its prompts. The second layer identifies insufficient responses then prompts and engages respondents in a natural way with personalized follow-up questions. This tool is a critical addition to Toluna’s suite of AI-powered solutions and tools, which already includes QSphere and SmartCloud, aimed at transforming the landscape of insights and research.

“QProbe represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering the highest quality insights to our clients and the highest level of engagement to our panel of respondents through the introduction of AI-driven conversational research,” said Frederic-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna. “By leveraging AI to probe deeper into survey responses, we are reinforcing our focus on survey quality, providing clients with more insightful data than traditional open-ended responses enabling better decision-making. This is precisely the kind of innovation that defines our AI Everywhere strategy.”

QProbe is seamlessly integrated into Toluna Start and is also available for open-end question enhancement across the full range of Toluna’s service levels – from DIY to full-service consultation. When used in conjunction with SmartCloud, users can further streamline theming and sentiment analysis, reducing time and increasing value by uncovering further layers of insights.

Available in 14 languages across 37 countries at launch, QProbe is a versatile and scalable solution for any survey containing open-ended questions.

“With QProbe, Toluna continues to redefine the future of insights, ensuring that clients receive the most valuable and actionable data possible” concluded Petit. “This launch marks yet another milestone in Toluna’s ongoing mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven solutions.”

For more information about QProbe and Toluna’s AI Everywhere strategy, please visit QProbe | Toluna (tolunacorporate.com)

About Toluna

Toluna is a leading global research and insights provider that empowers clients to make smarter data-driven decisions. Combining our flexible platform, cutting-edge technology, expansive portfolio, and passionate experts, we simplify our clients’ work and enable them to deliver greater business impact.

From DIY to full-service consultancy, Toluna’s unique approach can be tailored to fit any time, budget, and resourcing needs. With over 40 offices across the globe, we are delivering research in 70+ countries to the world’s leading brands.

Contacts

Scott Axcell



Scott.Axcell@Toluna.com