Toluna Unveils Breakthrough AI-Powered Open-End Analysis that Goes Beyond Words into Meaning

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toluna, the leading global insights technology and panel provider today announced the launch of SmartCloud, an innovative AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize the analysis and value of unstructured open-end survey responses.





SmartCloud offers advanced, instant analysis that includes theme extraction and sentiment coding, delivering insight into the actual meaning contained within open-end responses. Accessible via the Toluna Start platform and ecosystem, this breakthrough tool for insights professionals makes open-ended questions more valuable and insightful than ever before.

As part of Toluna’s “AI Everywhere” strategy which blends the best of human intelligence with artificial intelligence, SmartCloud enables researchers to gain deeper understanding into the implicit meaning of unstructured responses without the bias of pre-conceived code frames and the effort of manual analysis, empowering smarter insights and decision making.

The delivery of these valuable insights is further enhanced via SmartCloud’s customization engine which can adapt outputs to clients’ brand image – ensuring tailored, professional presentations.

Frederic-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna, commented, “ As an exciting new launch within our industry-leading AI toolkit, SmartCloud brings immense added value to our clients. By using advanced AI to deliver deeper insights from complex data sets, clients can make more confident, smarter decisions that help them create, understand, decide, predict, and scale. This launch is part of our industry-leading AI work designed to deliver more value and consumer connection, and we eagerly anticipate sharing more initiatives in this field in the coming weeks and months, standing firmly behind our motto: blending the best of human intelligence with artificial intelligence.”

SmartCloud is currently available in English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish, with additional languages to be added soon.

For more information about SmartCloud and how it can enhance survey analysis, please visit SmartCloud | Toluna (tolunacorporate.com).

About Toluna

Toluna empowers leading brands and agencies to conduct research without limits by unifying the best of technology, the best of research science, the best of global panel, and made-to-measure service to scale your business.

Toluna is powered by 2650 employees worldwide, delivering critical insights in over 90 markets to many of the world’s most renowned brands and agencies. Together, we strive to push the field of market research toward a better tomorrow.

About MetrixLab

MetrixLab is a fast-growing global market research and insights company that is challenging the status quo of insights. By blending evolving technology with passionate experts, MetrixLab helps global and local brands to drive more impact, and forges partnerships to drive sustainably equitable growth. From creative testing to brand tracking, and packaging to e-commerce optimization, MetrixLab’s range of solution suites adapts to fit all types of budgets, timelines, and business needs. MetrixLab is a proud partner to more than half of the world’s top 100 brands.

