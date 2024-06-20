Toluna Introduces QSphere: A New Standard in End-to-End Quality Assurance for Survey Market Research

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toluna, the leading global insights technology and panel provider, has announced the launch of QSphere, a comprehensive suite of quality protocols designed to elevate every aspect of their work. QSphere embodies and elevates Toluna’s holistic approach to quality, integrating human intelligence and AI across respondent recruitment and management, research, and platform processes to ensure the highest standards in data integrity and reliability.





The introduction of QSphere underscores Toluna’s dedication to instilling deeper client trust through investment in the latest technology and expertise, leading to transparent and robust end-to-end quality measures. As a result, Toluna now rejects over 30% more survey attempts at the pre-survey stage than 12 months ago. This saves clients valuable time in the post-survey data cleaning phase while ensuring the highest quality of data and empowering clients to make better data-driven decisions.

As part of their “AI Everywhere” strategy, QSphere integrates advanced AI technologies that continuously learn and adapt to improve respondent vetting processes, enhance research designs, and elevate user experiences.

Real-time algorithms use AI and machine learning-based device, behavior, and identity checks as part of a multi-layered fraud defense system to vet respondents. Automated research execution tools, quality checks, and AI-driven data cleaning are complemented with human monitoring and data verification to ensure impeccable data quality.

Frederic-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna, commented: “ As the next step in our ‘AI Everywhere’ strategy, QSphere consolidates years of stealth developments at Toluna. It reflects our ongoing commitment to quality across our entire business and provides the end-to-end trust in data and processes that clients crave. By ensuring our best-in-class quality controls are ‘always-on’, we provide our clients with the utmost confidence in their data integrity. This holistic and integrated approach to quality allows us to deliver unparalleled insights and support smarter decision-making for our clients.”

Already active and operating to protect and enhance outputs for all current and future clients, the QSphere quality standard is built into all Toluna work.

For more information about QSphere and Toluna’s commitment to continuous quality enhancements, please visit www.tolunacorporate.com/quality

About Toluna

Toluna empowers leading brands and agencies to conduct research without limits by unifying the best of technology, the best of research science, the best of global panel, and made-to-measure service to scale your business.

Toluna is powered by 2650 employees worldwide, delivering critical insights in over 90 markets to many of the world’s most renowned brands and agencies. Together, we strive to push the field of market research toward a better tomorrow.

About MetrixLab

MetrixLab is a fast-growing global market research and insights company that is challenging the status quo of insights. By blending evolving technology with passionate experts, MetrixLab helps global and local brands to drive more impact, and forges partnerships to drive sustainably equitable growth. From creative testing to brand tracking, and packaging to e-commerce optimization, MetrixLab’s range of solution suites adapts to fit all types of budgets, timelines, and business needs. MetrixLab is a proud partner to more than half of the world’s top 100 brands.

