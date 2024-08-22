Tolly Labs publishes independent test of Telchemy’s large scale active network/application performance test system

Tested solution’s ability to test performance within secure networks with remote or mobile workers





ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telchemy, a pioneer in real-time analytics technology, announced today that The Tolly Group, a globally recognized independent testing firm, conducted an in-depth evaluation of Telchemy’s SQmediator® system. The assessment highlighted the system’s ability to detect network impairments and manage VoIP and videoconferencing Quality of Experience (QoE) in secure, high-capacity networks, using DVQattest® software active test agents deployed across core, edge and end-user devices.

Telchemy’s solution was subjected to rigorous testing across multiple categories. The Tolly Group concluded that SQmediator excels in key areas such as scalability, testing within secure networks, and minimally intrusive operation, confirming its position as a leading choice for enterprises, service providers, and government networks.

“Telchemy’s SQmediator with DVQattest active test agents demonstrated the ability to test and troubleshoot network, bandwidth, and application performance in large-scale secure enterprise networks without disrupting normal operations,” said Kevin Tolly, founder of the Tolly Group. “We were particularly impressed by its capacity to handle extensive deployments to remote desktops and mobile devices, and its minimal impact on end device resources. The system’s combination of scalability, efficiency, and comprehensive testing capabilities makes it a strong contender for any enterprise looking to manage network communications for a large work-from-home or mobile workforce.”

Key Findings of the Tolly Group Report

The Tolly Group’s evaluation highlighted several key strengths of Telchemy’s solution:

Efficient, Non-Disruptive Testing: DVQattest Agents are engineered to perform tests with minimal impact on system resources and network usage. For example, a test that measures bandwidth, loss, delay and jitter every two minutes takes only 0.01 Mbps of bandwidth. The Tolly report noted the agents' low CPU and memory usage during active testing, confirming their minimal resource consumption.

Automated Deployment: The solution supports mass deployment and configuration of agents across multiple platforms using standard Mobile Device Management (MDM) tools. Tolly's report affirmed the successful demonstration of these capabilities, with agents deployed to Apple Macs using Jamf, Windows PCs via NinjaOne, and Android/ChromeOS devices through Google Console.

VoIP and Videoconferencing Quality of Experience (QoE): Telchemy's solution delivers precise, real-time testing of SIP infrastructure and media quality for IP voice and video communications. The report highlighted its effectiveness in simulating VoIP calls with various codecs and emulating popular videoconferencing services including Zoom, Teams, and Webex.

Comprehensive Testing Capabilities: SQmediator supports diverse testing scenarios, including tests from a remote agent on a user desktop or mobile device to a central hub, agent-to-agent tests, and tests from an agent to any network entity with an IP address or host name. The system also offers group tests in one-to-many and many-to-many configurations, simplifying the setup and execution of multiple tests across numerous test points—a key advantage in extensive or complex networks. Tolly's evaluation confirmed the effectiveness of these testing capabilities in various simulated environments.

A Comprehensive Solution for Modern Networks

In addition to its active testing capabilities, Telchemy’s SQmediator supports passive monitoring, providing real-time QoE analysis for live VoIP and videoconferencing sessions. This dual functionality ensures that enterprises can both proactively test their networks and continuously monitor service quality without interruption.

With proven success in large-scale deployments across diverse environments, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid networks, Telchemy’s solution is trusted by enterprises, service providers, and government entities worldwide. Its native support for a wide range of devices and platforms, combined with its capability to be embedded directly into network equipment, ensures maximum flexibility and integration.

About Telchemy

Telchemy is a leader in real-time performance management solutions, developing innovative technology that empowers organizations to monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize their networks. With a focus on maintaining the highest levels of QoE, Telchemy’s products are designed to meet the demands of modern, distributed network environments.

About the Tolly Group

The Tolly Group provides IT users and vendors alike with independent, objective, hands-on testing, benchmarking services and consulting designed to illuminate differences between strategic products/services and help IT buyers make informed technology decisions. For additional information, visit https://www.tolly.com.

