Toku welcomes Dr Robert Weinreb to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toku is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert N. Weinreb MD to its Board of Directors. Renowned globally for his contributions to ophthalmology, Dr. Weinreb’s appointment underscores Toku’s commitment to excellence and innovation in eye care. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Weinreb to our Board! Working with him, we will accelerate our leadership in healthcare through the eye,” according to Ehsan Vaghefi, President and CEO.









Dr. Weinreb’s distinguished career encompasses groundbreaking research and clinical practice. As the Chair and Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California, San Diego, and Director of the Shiley Eye Institute and the Hamilton Glaucoma Center. This week it was announced that Dr Weinreb joined the Ophthalmologist Power List Hall of Fame. He brings unparalleled expertise to the Toku board. “I am excited to join Toku’s Board of Directors. The company’s groundbreaking work is certain to have a meaningful impact on the lives of patients throughout the world,” comments Dr. Weinreb.

About Toku, Inc.

Toku, Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in developing non-invasive, AI-powered diagnostic and screening tools using retinal imaging to measure cardiovascular and other health risk factors. The company’s first commercialized product, BioAge, analyzes biometric markers visible in the retinal image to accurately measure an individual’s biological age. The test can provide a detailed report on an individual’s overall health. The Company is also developing the CLAiR platform, an AI-powered technology to assess cardiovascular risk by means of retinal photographs of the back of the eye. The CLAiR platform has received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA in November 2023 and CE & UKCA Marks in 2024. MyKidneyAI is the latest in Toku’s suite of products. Toku is committed to making its technology widely accessible through its major partnerships across the world. The company’s technology is built on the latest research in AI, and its team of experts includes leading scientists and medical professionals.

