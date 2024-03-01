Toku Welcomes Barry Flanagan as New Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toku announces that Barry Flanagan has joined Toku as the Chief Operating Officer. Barry, a co-founder of Immedis, a leading global payroll company recently acquired by UKG, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to the company.









Barry is a highly qualified Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Consultant with an impressive track record of over 15 years. His expertise in global mobility, tax, and international payroll is unmatched, making him a top choice for businesses seeking professional guidance in these areas.

Key Highlights:

Barry’s Background: Co-founded Immedis, a global leader in payroll



Strategic Focus: Barry will take over all customer-facing responsibilities, ensuring a seamless and enhanced customer experience.

A Transformational Addition for a Bright Future

The addition of Barry to Toku is a transformative change in leadership and customer engagement strategies. As a world-class executive, Barry’s expertise in global payroll solutions and his entrepreneurial spirit will be instrumental in guiding Toku’s customer-facing responsibilities. His strategic vision aligns perfectly with Toku’s mission to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients.

Berry Flanagan shared his thoughts on contributing to Toku’s mission:



“I’m incredibly excited and proud to be joining the team at Toku, the acknowledged global leader in token compensation, at this pivotal time for both the industry and company. Very grateful to Ken, Dom, Stef and the Team for this opportunity. I’m really looking forward to supporting the team’s mission in adding significant value for our customers” – Barry

A Reflection of Strategic Vision

Barry’s joining reflects Toku’s commitment to excellence and strategic vision for the future. As a transformational hire, his leadership will be crucial in reinforcing Toku’s dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and global expansion. Barry will play a vital role in propelling growth to new heights, leveraging the strong foundation to create unparalleled value for the stakeholders.

Propelling Toku to New Heights

Toku CEO & Cofounder Kenneth O’Friel commented on Barry’s new leadership role:

“With Toku’s solid foundation, Barry’s role as COO will be pivotal in our continued growth and success. His leadership will ensure that we not only meet but exceed our customer’s expectations, enhancing our position in the market and driving Toku toward new achievements.” – Ken

