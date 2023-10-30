Toku joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toku Inc, a provider of an AI-based screening tool for detection of cardiovascular risk through retinal imaging, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s (the Center) Innovators’ Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators’ Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers, and payers. Innovators’ Network members also have access to the Association’s digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

“The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. “Joining the Innovators’ Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena.”

“Being a part of this network of innovators is a pivotal step in our journey to make AI-driven retinal imaging for cardiovascular risk detection available to patients globally. It enables us to accelerate the development of evidence-based, digital health solutions aimed at enhancing accessible healthcare. I am personally committed to seizing this opportunity to drive innovation and contribute significantly to our shared goal of revolutionizing healthcare accessibility.” Associate Professor Ehsan Vaghefi, CEO of Toku Inc.

About Toku Inc

Toku Inc’s CLAiR, is an AI screening tool developed to identify people with elevated ASCVD risk through retinal imaging, as part of a routine eye exam. Toku’s Series A financing was co-led by National Vision, Inc., one of the largest optical retailers in the United States, and Topcon Healthcare, a leading provider of medical devices and software solutions for the global eye care community. This investment is an example of how National Vision is committed to help make technology available to everyone to see better and live better, while bridging the gap between eye care providers and primary care.

