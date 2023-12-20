Toku and Teknos Associates Announce Partnership to Advance Token Valuation and Token Compensation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toku, the premier token compensation administrator, and Teknos Associates, the industry authority in crypto valuation, have today unveiled a strategic partnership. The collaboration will streamline the complex process of token compensation, tax compliance and valuations for tokens, bringing together the robust solutions that the companies offer for crypto-native companies.





“The partnership with Teknos Associates bolsters our vision to uncomplicate token compensation by ensuring accurate and compliant token valuations and tax payments,” said Ken O’Friel, CEO of Toku. “Teknos brings a wealth of experience and precision in crypto valuation that will immensely benefit our clients.”

Neil Thakur, Managing Director and Co-founder of Teknos, added, “Our collaboration with Toku is a natural synergy. Combining our proven valuation methodologies with Toku’s expertise in global token compensation and tax compliance will set a new industry standard for accuracy and strategic financial decision-making.”

The partnership brings together Toku’s simple platform for token compensation solutions and Teknos’ valuation expertise to allow crypto companies to provide tax efficient strategies for their token incentive plans. The partnership addresses the key challenges in the market, including:

Standardized token valuations: The two companies will guide companies and their global teams through jurisdiction specific tax law to provide valuation expertise.

The two companies will guide companies and their global teams through jurisdiction specific tax law to provide valuation expertise. Pre-token launch tax efficiencies: Ensure that companies and employees do not leave millions and potentially hundreds of millions on the table by providing valuation methodologies alongside election filings on token purchase agreements.

Ensure that companies and employees do not leave millions and potentially hundreds of millions on the table by providing valuation methodologies alongside election filings on token purchase agreements. Huge savings for clients, enhanced employee experiences: The partnership will provide a streamlined solution for crypto companies preparing to launch a token and ensure a smooth experience for their team members receiving them.

The partnership between Toku and Teknos marks a significant step towards simplifying token incentive plans and token compensation plans.

About Toku:

Toku redefines how leading companies handle token compensation, simplifying token payroll, token grant administration, and tax compliance in 100+ jurisdictions globally. Dive deeper into Toku’s offerings at toku.com.

About Teknos:

With nearly a decade of specialization in the cryptocurrency space, Teknos Associates has established itself as the top provider of token and digital asset valuations. As pioneers in this emerging industry, Teknos brings unmatched expertise and rigorous methodology to each valuation engagement. The company’s early leadership enabled it to build strong collaborative relationships with premier law firms, accounting practices, venture capital funds, and other key players across the blockchain and Web3 industries. This expansive network and depth of experience provide invaluable insights that continue to enhance Teknos Associates’ valuation capabilities – no matter how complex the situation. Learn more at teknosassociates.com Learn more at: https://www.teknosassociates.com

Contacts

Toku Press Contact:



Stefan Santoso



media@toku.com

Teknos Press Contact:



Neil Thakur



info@teknosassociates.com