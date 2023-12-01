Toku and Hedgey Forge Partnership Offering Simplified Token Compensation and On Chain Token Vesting Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a move poised to simplify the intricate world of crypto infrastructure, Toku, the premier token compensation administrator, and Hedgey Finance, a leader in onchain token vesting, are collaborating to offer both services in a single, streamlined experience for onchain organizations. This collaboration aspires to uncomplicate token compensation and onchain token vesting, making it seamless for businesses to navigate the decentralized ecosystem.





“As the crypto ecosystem matures, the need for straightforward, effective solutions becomes paramount. Our partnership with Hedgey is a testament to this belief,” expressed Ken O’Friel, CEO of Toku. “We’re combining our strengths to present crypto-native teams with an effortlessly intuitive experience.”

Echoing this sentiment, Lindsey Winder, CEO and Co-Founder of Hedgey Finance, remarked, “Our aim at Hedgey has always been to simplify the challenges of onchain teams. By partnering with Toku, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing a simplified, yet robust, mechanism for businesses to manage their onchain token infrastructure needs – from token vesting smart contracts to regulatory compliance, and tax reporting.”

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Streamlined Tax Compliance: A straightforward approach to navigating complex tax landscapes, ensuring businesses remain aligned with local and global regulations.

Effortless Scalability: Offering tools that allow businesses to grow in crypto without getting bogged down by convoluted processes.

Simplicity: A user-friendly interface doesn’t compromise on security, ensuring assets and data are safeguarded without unnecessary complexities.

Uncomplicated HR Solutions: Toku’s expertise ensures crypto companies can offer premium benefits to their teams without the traditional HR intricacies.

This collaboration is a testament to the shifting paradigm in crypto, where complexity takes a backseat, allowing simplicity to drive growth, efficiency, and user satisfaction.

For a closer look at how this partnership is uncomplicating the Web3 financial landscape, visit toku.com and Hedgey.

About Toku:

Toku redefines how leading companies handle token compensation, simplifying token payroll, token grant administration, and tax compliance in 100+ jurisdictions globally. Dive deeper into Toku’s offerings at toku.com.

About Hedgey:

Hedgey creates onchain token infrastructure that companies use to distribute tokens to their team, investors, and community. Their vesting, lockup, and streaming solutions are trusted by Arbitrum, Celo, Gitcoin and 40+ leading onchain organizations. Explore Hedgey at hedgey.finance

