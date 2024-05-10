Token’s Next-Generation MFA with BioTouch Securetm Wins Two Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2024 for Innovation in Stopping Ransomware

The world’s most secure MFA won awards for Best Multi-factor Authentication Solution and for Trailblazing Multi-factor Authentication. Token Ring is the only biometric, wearable, multi-factor authenticator that stops phishing attacks and ransomware losses by eliminating the human vulnerabilities inherent in legacy MFA

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Token, a revolutionary provider of secure, wearable authentication solutions, today announced that its new Token Ring with BioTouch Securetm won two awards at the RSA Conference 2024 from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), “the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.”









“Being recognized for having the most secure MFA and being the trailblazer in the category by a leading cybersecurity publication is remarkable validation that our years of hard work have been worth the effort,” said Token CEO, John Gunn. “Ransomware losses have exploded as cybercrime has become democratized on the dark web. Now, almost anyone with an internet connection can find Ransomware-as-a-Service apps, Fraud GPT, and other tools that don’t require any hacking skills to launch devastating ransomware attacks.”

Ransomware is every organization’s number one risk

Losses from ransomware attacks and data breaches have eclipsed the office of the CISO and become a top priority for CEOs, boards, regulators, and cyber risk insurance providers. Every day brings news of another major ransomware attack, and for every major loss, countless others go unreported. Organizations have become easy targets for cybercriminals because most are using 20-year-old legacy MFA technology to stop cybercriminals who are using the power of generative AI and the most advanced attack methods. Next-generation MFA eliminates the risks of cybercriminals using stolen credentials, MFA prompt bombing, Sim Swapping, BYOD compromises, Adversary-in-the-Middle (AitM/MitM), and other common attack methods.

Token Ring Next-Generation MFA

Token Ring is a simple, fast, and user-friendly way to protect organizations against phishing and ransomware cyberattacks. BioTouch Secure integrates fingerprint biometrics, the most secure form of user authentication, into an attractive wearable device for the ultimate in user convenience and enterprise security. Token Ring features a capacitive fingerprint sensor for the highest level of biometric security, a large capacity secure element to safely store biometric information and user credentials, a capacitive-touch bezel for user friendly operation, and NFC and Bluetooth communications for universal compatibility. Token Ring combines these capabilities into an appealing ring for convenience and to prevent the loss of authentication devices.

About the Global Infosec Award Judging

The Global InfoSec Award judges are highly-respected, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who select category winners based on their independent review of the company and the solution. This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. CDM is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. CDM’s mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. CDM delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about CDM at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Token

In a world of stolen identities and compromised user credentials, Token is changing the way our customers secure their organizations by providing passwordless, biometric, multifactor authentication. We deliver the next generation of multifactor authentication that is invulnerable to social engineering, malware, and tampering for organizations where breaches, data loss, and ransomware must be prevented. Find out more at https://www.tokenring.com.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



714-832-8716



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com