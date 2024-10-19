Tokens Available to K-12 for CubeSat Launches of Waterbears

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biosciences–With over 49 million K-12 students in the US and hundreds of millions worldwide, Vector Space Biosciences (token symbol: SBIO), is now offering students the ability to participate in VSB’s first of several biological satellite (CubeSat) launches sending Waterbears (Tardigrades) to space. Any student holding at least 1 SBIO token will have access to real-time pictures, visualizations and other snapshots related to the launch while it’s happening. Schools, enterprises or individuals holding certain amounts of SBIO will have the option of designing and launching their own payloads with VSB.





Waterbears are unique in that they are ‘extremophiles’ with superhuman-like abilities including being able to withstand great amounts of radiation, repair their DNA thousands of times faster than humans or go into suspended animation for decades. Some have even landed on the Moon. VSB’s mission is to develop ‘countermeasures’ against diseases resulting from ‘stressors’ during human space exploration by generating data related to how certain organisms adapt to the stress of space, such as Waterbears. These countermeasures can double as new forms of precision medicine. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies such as Ely Lilly are benefiting from this approach today.

VSB product offerings include packages for life sciences companies and organizations which provide the ability to design, develop and launch their own payloads with Vector Space Biosciences services which include the generation of high-value data where language modeling, the tip of the spear in AI today, is applied to uncover and visualize hidden relationships between genes, proteins, sequences, pathways, biochemicals, drug compounds, phytochemicals, and micronutrients leading to new discoveries in medicine. For more information contact: support@vectorspacebio.science

About Vector Space Biosciences

VSB develops AI models with data from the space industry based on enabling biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and AI semiconductor customers to launch payloads via CubeSats enabling development of new drug compounds to radiation-hardening of AI semiconductors. Data from biological payloads along with AI modeling (language modeling) can be used to develop new forms of precision medicine related to human aging and cancer or provide insights into radiation’s effect on AI semiconductors used in data centers being built in space today. Our primary goal connects to understanding how to develop countermeasures against stressors on the human body during spaceflight, like microgravity and radiation, resulting in new forms of precision medicine for all mankind. VSB maintains the token symbol SBIO, a utility token based in Dubai and parent company to VXV and other spinoffs in the space and precision medicine industry. More information can be found here: https://vectorspacebio.science/technology

Contacts

Christopher Bartlett



chris@thinkgem.com

203-494-4806

support@vectorspacebio.science | Reddit | Telegram | Discord | twitter