Tokenized Real Estate to Represent 15% of Estate Under Management by 2030, ScienceSoft Predicts

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScienceSoft released proprietary research exploring the potential of tokenized real estate as an investment vehicle. Drawing on statistical data, expert insights, and case studies from tokenization pioneers, the report predicts that by 2030, the global market for tokenized real estate will reach up to $3 trillion and represent 15% of all real estate under management.

ScienceSoft looked into the benefits of tokenized real estate for investors and evaluated how shifting demand patterns are impacting the adoption of tokenization technology among real estate sellers. The study references case studies on early pilots confirming the technical and economic feasibility of tokenization. Notably, 67% of investors have already invested or are planning to invest in asset tokens, with more than half of them citing real estate as their second most preferred tokenized asset class.

The study focuses on the tokenization software market as a pivotal factor in how quickly real estate sellers can launch their token offerings. ScienceSoft’s research reveals a steady growth in the number of tokenization platforms worldwide, with 38% of them registered in the US and 37% specifically supporting real estate. The research shows that 55%+ of real estate sellers have already implemented or are piloting tokenization solutions. It also gives insights into custom vs. ready-made software choices depending on the company size.

Beyond opportunities for investors and sellers, the study examines the broader impact of tokenization on the real estate and capital markets. ScienceSoft anticipates that the rising use of tokenization may reduce the reliance on traditional real estate brokerages and agencies, decrease the demand for conventional REITs and mortgages, and drive the real estate market volatility. Additionally, it highlights emerging market opportunities for blockchain and traditional technology vendors.

