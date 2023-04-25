Token Debuts Next-Generation MFA at RSA Conference 2023 to Stop Phishing and Ransomware Attacks

Innovative multifactor authentication smart ring removes human vulnerabilities and implements in minutes to deliver passwordless, FIDO2-compliant network and cloud security

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Token, a revolutionary provider of secure, wearable authentication solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its innovative smart ring that removes the vulnerabilities of legacy MFA at the RSA Conference Early Stage Expo on April 26, 2023. The company has been gaining momentum since its Series B funding of $13M in December of 2021.

Recent announcements from Token include:

VC firm Grand Oaks Capital provided an additional $30 million of financing for inventory and working capital in support of the company’s overall growth and future product development;

Token appointed Tim Leow as its head of sales. The veteran sales leader was responsible for impressive revenue growth at Virtual Instruments, Valimail, and Red Sift;

Token’s smart ring has been recognized with five industry awards for innovation and security for its next generation, passwordless authentication solution;

The company has started initial production of smart rings at its U.S.-based contract manufacturer.

Losses to phishing and ransomware are escalating as hacking groups integrate artificial intelligence into their attacks. Token’s next-generation MFA solution is an easy-to-implement, passwordless, FIDO2-compliant, biometric wearable that stops phishing attacks and data breaches. The Token smart ring is the only authentication device that solves the vulnerabilities in BYOD and legacy MFA solutions by removing the human element.

“The industry response has been overwhelming, we just started showing people working smart rings in Q4 and we already have a waitlist for product evaluations and initial orders that consumes our entire first full production run,” said Token CEO, John Gunn. “The RSA Conference is where everyone comes searching for something new to stop the onslaught of hacking attacks targeting user logins and it is incredible to be here with a solution that finally solves the problems of legacy MFA weaknesses, the number one cause of data breaches and ransomware attacks.

Token’s award-winning next-generation multifactor authentication will be on display at the RSA Conference 2023 in the Early Stage Expo, Booth #2. Token CEO, John Gunn, will present, Traditional MFA is Broken: Fortunately a Better Solution is Available in RSAC Early Stage Expo on Wednesday, April 26 at 12:30p.m. PDT in Moscone South, Level 2.

About Token

In a world of stolen identities and compromised user credentials, Token is changing the way our customers secure their organizations by providing passwordless, biometric, multifactor authentication. We deliver the next generation of multifactor authentication that is invulnerable to social engineering, malware, and tampering for organizations where breaches, data loss, and ransomware must be prevented. To learn more, visit www.tokenring.com.

