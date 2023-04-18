<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Token Appoints Cybersecurity Sales Leader to Grow Anti-Phishing and Ransomware Protection Sales

Former Virtual Instruments, Valimail, and Red Sift executive Tim Leow joins developer of next-generation multifactor authentication that stops ransomware while enhancing end-user convenience


ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITsecurityToken, a revolutionary provider of secure, wearable authentication solutions, today announced the appointment of global sales leader, Tim Leow. Tim brings more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership roles and was most recently Vice President of Sales at Red Sift, a UK-based cybersecurity company. There, Tim’s approach to sales leadership enabled him to grow revenue by more than 300 percent.

“Token is an innovator and will become a leader in the multifactor authentication segment, already winning five awards for its next generation, passwordless authentication solution,” said Token Vice President of Sales, Tim Leow. “With a solution that fixes what is broken with legacy MFA, it was a clear choice to join Token and I look forward to using my experience to dramatically elevate the company’s sales and partner program.”

Token’s smart ring offers an innovative solution to today’s challenge of unending data breaches and ransomware attacks by effectively eliminating human vulnerabilities to hacking attacks. By doing so, it provides the strongest MFA with the greatest user convenience for the utmost protection.

“Let’s face it, humans are the weakest link in cybersecurity, especially when it comes to access control – you see this in the massive numbers of attacks that are caused by human failure,” said Token CEO, John Gunn. “Given our next generation MFA solution eliminates the risks of phishing, social engineering, and AiTM attacks, Tim’s role is critical to protecting organizations of all types from the devastating consequences of cyberattacks. I am confident that he will deliver stellar results and support company growth.”

About Token

In a world of stolen identities and compromised user credentials, Token is changing the way our customers secure their organizations by providing passwordless, biometric, multifactor authentication. We deliver the next generation of multifactor authentication that is invulnerable to social engineering, malware, and tampering for organizations where breaches, data loss, and ransomware must be prevented. To learn more, visit www.tokenring.com.

