Home Business Wire Toast to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results and Host Investor Day in...
Business Wire

Toast to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results and Host Investor Day in May

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday May 7, 2024. Toast will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast investor relations website: https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Toast’s investor relations website.

2024 Investor Day

Toast will host an Investor Day for financial analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Both the live event webcast and a replay will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a comprehensive platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, payments, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across service models including dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, and retail. Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

TOST-FIN

Contacts

Media: media@toasttab.com
Investors: IR@toasttab.com

Articoli correlati

Addressing the Media Industry’s Unprecedented Quality Challenges: Telestream Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEVADA CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The media and entertainment industry faces unprecedented challenges in maintaining content quality in today's rapidly evolving...
Continua a leggere

74 Percent of Federally Funded BSPs Trust Calix for Compliance Reporting, Surpassing 2 Billion Tests Performed in Just 3 Years

Business Wire Business Wire -
Calix continues to dramatically simplify access to public funding programs ahead of critical deadlines for BEAD, announcing 74 percent...
Continua a leggere

74 Percent of Federally Funded BSPs Trust Calix for Compliance Reporting, Surpassing 2 Billion Tests Performed in Just 3 Years

Business Wire Business Wire -
Calix continues to dramatically simplify access to public funding programs ahead of critical deadlines for BEAD, announcing 74 percent...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php