Toast Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“ Toast delivered solid results in the third quarter. ARR grew 40% to over $1.2 billion with our consistent go-to-market execution driving strong net location additions combined with continued ARPU growth. Our focus on balancing durable top line growth with efficiency led to our seventh consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion,” said Toast CEO Chris Comparato.

“ Toast is well-positioned to be the trusted platform for restaurants of all sizes and types, remaining at the forefront of this generational opportunity to transform the industry with technology. On January 1, 2024, Aman Narang will become CEO of Toast as I shift focus to my Board role. Aman’s been an incredible partner and I’m confident he will lead Toast into its next era of growth, and continue to raise the bar on innovation to support the restaurant industry. I’m grateful to all our Toasters worldwide who continue to lead with humility and live our mission to empower the restaurant community to delight guests, do what they love, and thrive.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023

ARR as of September 30, 2023 was $1,218 million, up 40% year-over-year.

Gross Payment Volume (GPV) increased 34% year-over-year to $33.7 billion.

Total locations increased 34% year-over-year to approximately 99,000, with net new locations of over 6,500 in Q3 2023.

Revenue grew 37% year-over year to $1,032 million.

Gross profit of $226 million was up 50% year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross profit grew 49% year-over year to $244 million.

Net loss was $(31) million in Q3 2023 compared to net loss of $(98) million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $35 million in Q3 2023 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(19) million in Q3 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $47 million and Free Cash Flow of $37 million in Q3 2023, compared to net cash (used in) operating activities of $(69) million and Free Cash Flow of $(80) million, respectively, in Q3 2022.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics discussed in this press release, please see the sections titled “Key Business Metrics” and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” as well as the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, Toast expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5 million to $15 million

For the full year ending December 31, 2023, Toast expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion (up from $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion)

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $38 million to $48 million (up from $15 million to $35 million)

The outlook provided above constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. See cautionary note regarding “Forward-looking Statements” below.

Recent Business Highlights

Toast announced the appointment of Aman Narang as CEO, effective January 1, 2024. Narang has served as Toast’s Co-President since December 2012 and Chief Operating Officer since June 2021. He will take over as CEO from Chris Comparato, who has served as the company’s CEO since February 2015, leading Toast through a remarkable period of growth with a focus on profitability and operational excellence. Both Comparato and Narang will remain on the Board and Lead Independent Director Mark Hawkins will become Chair.

To help cafes, coffee shops, and bakeries add new revenue streams, speed up service with faster workflows, and grow their business, Toast announced Toast for Cafes & Bakeries. New products included in the launch include Catering Online Ordering and Restaurant Retail, which can benefit restaurants of all types.

Toast announced significant updates to the Toast platform, including the launch of a new mobile app and an enhanced point-of-sale (POS) experience. The new Toast Now mobile app is designed to meet the dynamic nature of how owners and operators manage restaurants, and Toast’s new POS experience has been reimagined from the ground up, resulting in a system that is easier to set up, learn, and use.

and an enhanced point-of-sale (POS) experience. The new Toast Now mobile app is designed to meet the dynamic nature of how owners and operators manage restaurants, and Toast’s new POS experience has been reimagined from the ground up, resulting in a system that is easier to set up, learn, and use. Toast committed to fight food waste with new innovation and philanthropic investments. Toast launched Food Waste Reduction (FWR), a set of features available to all Toast customers at no additional cost, designed to help restaurants measure and manage food waste in their operations—and save money doing so. Toast.org, the company’s social impact arm, will bolster its commitment to creating a more sustainable food ecosystem with a $1 million partnership with ReFED, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending food loss and waste.

About Toast

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when Toast or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent the beliefs of Toast and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Toast’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about expected financial positions or growth; results of operations; cash flows; guidance on financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year of 2023; future operating results; the expectations of demand for Toast’s products and growth of its business; the growth rates in the markets in which Toast competes; Toast’s investments in technology and infrastructure; success of Toast’s marketing and sales strategies; Toast’s leadership transition plan; the expected results of the launch of Toast Now, Toast for Cafes & Bakeries, new functionalities including the new POS experience, Catering Online Ordering and Restaurant Retail, and the benefits of such launch and functionalities on Toast’s business and operations; Toast’s ability to deliver innovative solutions; Toast’s ability to attract and retain customers both in the U.S. and globally; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; competitive positions; and growth opportunities for existing products.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Toast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Toast’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2023 that will be filed following this earnings release, and Toast’s subsequent SEC filings. Toast can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Toast as of the date hereof, and Toast disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Toast’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

TOAST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription services $ 131 $ 90 $ 358 $ 230 Financial technology solutions 856 628 2,338 1,628 Hardware 34 27 106 86 Professional services 11 7 27 19 Total revenue 1,032 752 2,829 1,963 Costs of revenue: Subscription services 43 29 118 81 Financial technology solutions 674 494 1,828 1,289 Hardware 58 52 181 165 Professional services 30 25 90 71 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 1 4 4 Total costs of revenue 806 601 2,221 1,610 Gross profit 226 151 608 353 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 100 84 299 232 Research and development 87 74 264 203 General and administrative 98 78 276 203 Total operating expenses 285 236 839 638 Loss from operations (59 ) (85 ) (231 ) (285 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 10 3 27 5 Change in fair value of warrant liability 18 (21 ) (5 ) 102 Other income (expense), net — 1 — (1 ) Loss before benefit (provision) for income taxes (31 ) (102 ) (209 ) (179 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes — 4 (1 ) 4 Net loss $ (31 ) $ (98 ) $ (210 ) $ (175 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 535,219,532 513,719,867 529,535,807 509,507,937 Diluted 536,534,932 513,719,867 529,535,807 510,000,352

TOAST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 514 $ 547 Marketable securities 516 474 Accounts receivable, net 95 77 Inventories, net 98 110 Deferred costs, net 56 44 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 201 155 Total current assets 1,480 1,407 Property and equipment, net 69 61 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23 77 Intangible assets, net 28 29 Goodwill 113 107 Restricted cash 49 28 Deferred costs, non-current 59 38 Other non-current assets 13 14 Total non-current assets 354 354 Total assets $ 1,834 $ 1,761 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27 $ 30 Operating lease liabilities 10 14 Deferred revenue 38 39 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 499 413 Total current liabilities 574 496 Warrants to purchase common stock 72 68 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 22 80 Deferred revenue, non-current 14 7 Other long-term liabilities 3 12 Total liabilities 685 663 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock- par value $0.000001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.000001 par value- 7,000,000,000 shares authorized, 423,611,258 and 353,094,009 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Class B common stock, $0.000001 par value- 700,000,000 shares authorized, 114,944,182 and 169,933,289 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Treasury stock, at cost- 225,000 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2 ) (2 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,738 2,477 Accumulated deficit (1,587 ) (1,377 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,149 1,098 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,834 $ 1,761

TOAST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)(in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (31 ) $ (98 ) $ (210 ) $ (175 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8 6 22 18 Stock-based compensation expense 71 57 206 167 Amortization of deferred costs 16 12 44 32 Change in fair value of warrant liability (18 ) 21 5 (102 ) Credit loss expense 19 11 44 18 Stock-based charitable contribution expense 10 — 10 — Asset impairments — — 15 — Other (2 ) (2 ) (14 ) 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 18 (15 ) (24 ) (30 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4 ) (6 ) (7 ) (17 ) Deferred costs, net (27 ) (18 ) (77 ) (53 ) Inventories, net 9 (33 ) 13 (53 ) Accounts payable (15 ) (8 ) (3 ) (12 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (7 ) 15 17 91 Deferred revenue (1 ) (5 ) 6 (9 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (1 ) — — — Other assets and liabilities 2 (6 ) (4 ) (13 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 47 (69 ) 43 (137 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — (46 ) (9 ) (46 ) Capitalized software (10 ) (5 ) (27 ) (10 ) Purchases of property and equipment — (6 ) (4 ) (13 ) Purchases of marketable securities (128 ) (47 ) (479 ) (187 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 10 9 23 41 Maturities of marketable securities 99 112 414 190 Other investing activities (2 ) — (3 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (31 ) 17 (85 ) (25 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in customer funds obligations, net (4 ) (11 ) 27 26 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 16 5 31 12 Payment of contingent consideration — — — (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 12 (6 ) 58 36 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash 28 (58 ) 16 (126 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash — (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash at beginning of period 622 783 635 851 Cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash at end of period $ 650 $ 724 $ 650 $ 724 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 514 $ 644 $ 514 $ 644 Cash held on behalf of customers 87 61 87 61 Restricted cash 49 19 49 19 Total cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash $ 650 $ 724 $ 650 $ 724 TOAST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)(in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of Class B common stock upon exercise of common stock warrants — — 1 18

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, Toast refers to non-GAAP financial measures that are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Toast uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of Toast’s financial performance and should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Toast believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by Toast’s management for financial and operational decision-making.

In the tables below, Toast has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered substitutes for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results that Toast calculates and presents in the table in accordance with GAAP, as well as the corresponding reconciliations from those results, should be carefully evaluated.

The following are the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release and presented in the tables below:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, net, income taxes and certain other items that are not considered to reflect our operating activities and performance within the ordinary course of business, such as acquisition expenses, fair value adjustments on warrant liabilities, expenses related to early termination of leases (which includes associated asset impairments) and stock-based charitable contribution expense, as applicable.

Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue are defined as costs of revenue excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses are defined as sales and marketing expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses are defined as research and development expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses are defined as general and administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition expenses, expenses related to early termination of leases (which includes associated asset impairments), and stock-based charitable contribution expense.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs.

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses, and Free Cash Flow do not purport to represent profitability and liquidity measures as defined in accordance with GAAP. These measures are provided to investors and others to improve the quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year comparability of Toast’s financial results and to ensure that investors understand the information Toast uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations since they do not include the impact of certain expenses and cash flows that are reflected in our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Thus, our Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses, and Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Key Business Metrics

In addition, Toast also uses the following key business metrics to help it evaluate its business, identify trends affecting its business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions:

Gross Payment Volume (“GPV”) is defined as the sum of total dollars processed through the Toast payments platform across Toast Processing Locations in a given period. GPV is a key measure of the scale of our platform, which in turn drives our financial performance. As our customers generate more sales and therefore more GPV, we generally see higher financial technology solutions revenue. Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (“ARR”) is defined as a key operational measure of the scale of Toast’s subscription and payment processing services for both new and existing customers. To calculate this metric, we first calculate recurring run-rate on a monthly basis.

