Toast Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Added approximately 8,000 net new Locations in second quarter 2024

Annualized recurring run-rate (ARR) as of June 30, 2024 grew 29% to $1.5 billion

Achieved GAAP operating income of $5 million in second quarter

Net income was $14 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $92 million in second quarter

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“ Our team executed incredibly well in the second quarter and delivered strong results, including adding a record number of net locations and achieving GAAP profitability ahead of expectations. We are sustaining growth at scale while expanding margins by taking a disciplined approach to investing our resources against our most important priorities,” said Toast CEO and Co-Founder Aman Narang. “ We continue to see strong growth domestically across restaurant types while building on our momentum internationally and across exciting new verticals like food and beverage retail. Our best-in-class customer experience, further strengthened by our platform and data investments, remains the foundation helping us scale and grow.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

ARR as of June 30, 2024 was $1.5 billion, up 29% year over year.

Gross Payment Volume (GPV) increased 26% year over year to $40.5 billion.

Total Locations increased 29% year over year to approximately 120,000.

GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit was up 27% year over year from Q2 2023 to $330 million. Non-GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit grew 29% year over year to $344 million.

GAAP operating income was $5 million in Q2 2024 compared to GAAP operating loss of $(80) million in Q2 2023.

GAAP net income was $14 million in Q2 2024 compared to net loss of $(98) million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $92 million in Q2 2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $15 million in Q2 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $124 million and Free Cash Flow of $108 million in Q2 2024, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $50 million and Free Cash Flow of $39 million, respectively, in Q2 2023.

Percentages may not tie due to rounding. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics discussed in this press release, please see the sections titled “Key Business Metrics” and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” as well as the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Outlook1

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, Toast expects to report:

Non-GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit in the range of $345 million to $355 million (23-27% growth compared to Q3 2023)

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $70 million to $80 million

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, Toast expects to report:

Non-GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit in the range of $1,340 million to $1,360 million (27-29% growth compared to 2023, up from 25-27% growth)

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $285 million to $305 million (up from $250 million to $270 million)

The outlook provided above constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. See cautionary note regarding “Forward-looking Statements” in this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

Showing continued momentum with larger customers, Toast recently signed customers including Sonny’s BBQ, Uno Pizzeria & Grills, Hwy 55, and PPX Hospitality Group, which owns brands including Legal Sea Foods, representing a cumulative commitment of more than 200 locations across the U.S.

Toast garnered a host of workplace awards in the second quarter, including being named a Great Place to Work in Canada, India, Ireland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States; named to the U.S. News Best Companies To Work For list; and named a Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ in the United States. These build on being awarded to Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2024 list earlier in the year.

In June, Toast launched an AI innovation hub, highlighting some of Toast’s AI-powered innovations released to date such as Benchmarking, Instant Toast Support, and an AI-Powered Marketing Assistant. A recent survey from Toast showed that 57% of restaurants surveyed reported already using or wanting to use AI-powered experiences2.

Conference Call Information

Toast will host a live conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through Toast’s investor relations website at http://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of 90 days after the call.

Toast has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website (http://investors.toasttab.com), as well as the Toast Newsroom (https://pos.toasttab.com/news), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Information on or that can be accessed through Toast’s Investor Relations website, or that is contained in any website to which a hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release, and the inclusion of Toast’s Investor Relations website address, and any hyperlinks are only inactive textual references.

About Toast

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a comprehensive platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, payments, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across service models including dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, and retail. Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

_________________________ 1 A reconciliation of these forward looking Non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to the change in fair value of our warrant liability and stock-based compensation. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results. 2 To help better understand the restaurant industry, Toast conducted a blind survey of 755 restaurant decision-makers operating 16 or fewer locations in the United States from May 17, 2024 to June 2, 2024. Respondents include a mix of both full-service and quick-service restaurants. Respondents were not made aware that Toast was fielding the study. Panel providers granted incentives to restaurant respondents for participation. Using a standard margin of error calculation, at a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error on average is +/- 4%.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when Toast or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent the beliefs of Toast and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Toast’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about expected financial positions or growth; results of operations; cash flows; guidance on financial results for the third fiscal quarter and full year of 2024; statements about future operating results; the expectations of demand for Toast’s products and growth of its business; statements about new products and offerings and the benefits thereof; the growth rates in the markets in which Toast competes; Toast’s investments in technology and infrastructure; Toast’s ability to deliver innovative solutions; Toast’s ability to attract and retain customers and the commitments from its customers; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; competitive positions; and growth opportunities for existing products.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Toast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Toast’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 that will be filed following this earnings release, and Toast’s subsequent SEC filings. Toast can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Toast as of the date hereof, and Toast disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Toast’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

TOAST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription services $ 166 $ 121 $ 318 $ 227 Financial technology solutions 1,023 808 1,896 1,482 Hardware and professional services 53 49 104 88 Total revenue 1,242 978 2,318 1,797 Costs of revenue: Subscription services 53 39 103 75 Financial technology solutions 806 631 1,488 1,155 Hardware and professional services 96 99 188 183 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 1 2 2 Total costs of revenue 956 770 1,781 1,415 Gross profit 286 208 537 382 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 115 100 222 199 Research and development 87 92 169 177 General and administrative 75 96 149 179 Restructuring expenses 4 — 46 — Total operating expenses 281 288 586 555 Income (loss) from operations 5 (80 ) (49 ) (173 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 10 9 20 17 Change in fair value of warrant liability (1 ) (26 ) (37 ) (23 ) Other income (expense), net — — (1 ) 1 Income (loss) before taxes 14 (97 ) (67 ) (178 ) Income tax expense — (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Net income (loss) $ 14 $ (98 ) $ (69 ) $ (179 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 556 529 552 527 Diluted 587 529 552 527

TOAST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 691 $ 605 Marketable securities 528 519 Accounts receivable, net 101 69 Inventories, net 110 118 Other current assets 309 259 Total current assets 1,739 1,570 Property and equipment, net 90 75 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33 36 Intangible assets, net 23 26 Goodwill 113 113 Restricted cash 58 55 Other non-current assets 99 83 Total non-current assets 416 388 Total assets $ 2,155 $ 1,958 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33 $ 32 Deferred revenue 62 39 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 641 592 Total current liabilities 736 663 Warrants to purchase common stock 101 64 Operating lease liabilities 29 33 Other long-term liabilities 6 4 Total liabilities 872 764 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock- par value $0.000001; 100 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.000001 par value: Class A – 7,000 shares authorized; 458 and 429 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively Class B – 700 shares authorized; 102 and 114 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1 ) — Additional paid-in capital 2,976 2,817 Accumulated deficit (1,692 ) (1,623 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,283 1,194 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,155 $ 1,958

TOAST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 14 $ (98 ) $ (69 ) $ (179 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12 8 23 14 Stock-based compensation expense 67 72 133 135 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 19 14 38 28 Change in fair value of warrant liability 1 26 37 23 Credit loss expense 17 12 32 25 Asset impairments 1 15 1 15 Other non-cash items (1 ) (12 ) (3 ) (13 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (23 ) (22 ) (45 ) (42 ) Other current assets 5 3 (14 ) (3 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (33 ) (26 ) (63 ) (50 ) Inventories, net 10 5 8 4 Accounts payable (14 ) 6 2 12 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 38 44 1 24 Deferred revenue 13 4 24 7 Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities, net — 1 — 1 Other assets and liabilities (2 ) (2 ) (1 ) (6 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 124 50 104 (5 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — — — (9 ) Capital expenditures (16 ) (11 ) (29 ) (21 ) Purchases of marketable securities (131 ) (175 ) (276 ) (351 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 35 6 53 13 Maturities of marketable securities 108 168 219 315 Other investing activities — — — (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4 ) (12 ) (33 ) (54 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in customer funds obligations, net (21 ) (6 ) 28 31 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 26 4 55 15 Repurchases of Class A common stock (32 ) — (36 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (27 ) (2 ) 47 46 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash 93 36 118 (13 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash — — (1 ) — Cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash at beginning of period 771 586 747 635 Cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash at end of period $ 864 $ 622 $ 864 $ 622 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 691 $ 488 $ 691 $ 488 Cash held on behalf of customers 115 91 115 91 Restricted cash 58 43 58 43 Total cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash $ 864 $ 622 $ 864 $ 622

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, Toast refers to non-GAAP financial measures that are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Toast uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of Toast’s financial performance and should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Toast believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by Toast’s management for financial and operational decision-making.

In the tables below, Toast has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered substitutes for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results that Toast calculates and presents in the table in accordance with GAAP, as well as the corresponding reconciliations from those results, should be carefully evaluated.

The following are the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release and presented in the tables below:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense), net, income taxes and certain other items that are not considered to reflect our operating activities and performance within the ordinary course of business, such as restructuring and restructuring-related expenses, acquisition expenses, fair value adjustments on warrant liabilities, expenses related to early termination of leases (which includes associated asset impairments) and stock-based charitable contribution expense, as applicable.

Non-GAAP Subscription Services and Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit is defined as subscription services gross profit and financial technology solutions gross profit, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue are defined as costs of revenue excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP Subscription Services Gross Profit is defined as subscription services gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit is defined as financial technology solutions gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP Hardware and Professional Services Gross Profit is defined as hardware and professional services gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP Non-Payments Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit is defined as financial technology gross profit excluding payments financial technology gross profit.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses are defined as sales and marketing expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses are defined as research and development expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses are defined as general and administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition expenses, expenses related to early termination of leases (which includes associated asset impairments), and stock-based charitable contribution expense.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs (collectively referred to as capital expenditures).

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Subscription Services and Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Subscription Services Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Financial Technology Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Hardware and Professional Services Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Non-Payments Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses, and Free Cash Flow do not purport to represent profitability and liquidity measures as defined in accordance with GAAP. These measures are provided to investors and others to improve the quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year comparability of Toast’s financial results and to ensure that investors understand the information Toast uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations since they do not include the impact of certain expenses and cash flows that are reflected in our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Thus, our Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Subscription Services and Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Subscription Services Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Financial Technology Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Hardware and Professional Services Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Non-Payments Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses, and Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contacts

Media: media@toasttab.com

Investors: IR@toasttab.com

