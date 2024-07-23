Home Business Wire Toast Announces Release Date Of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Toast will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast investor relations website: https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Toast’s investor relations website.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a comprehensive platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, payments, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across service models including dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, and retail. Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

Contacts

Media: media@toasttab.com
Investors: IR@toasttab.com

