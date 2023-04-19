<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Toast Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

Toast Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Toast will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 to discuss the results. The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast investor relations website: https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Toast’s investor relations website.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

TOST-FIN

Contacts

Media: media@toasttab.com

Investors: IR@toasttab.com

Articoli correlati

Lattice Extends Low Power FPGA Portfolio with Launch of MachXO5T-NX Advanced System Control FPGAs

Business Wire Business Wire -
— Expands control FPGA leadership into next-gen control functions for Communications, Computing, and Industrial applications with hardened PCIe interfaces...
Continua a leggere

Nerdy to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced the company will...
Continua a leggere

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Lattice Extends Low Power FPGA Portfolio with Launch of MachXO5T-NX Advanced System Control FPGAs

Business Wire