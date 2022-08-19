Home Business Wire Toast Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference


BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:15am PT. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

