<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Toast Announces Participation at the William Blair Conference
Business Wire

Toast Announces Participation at the William Blair Conference

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the William Blair Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. CT. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

TOST-FIN

Contacts

Media: media@toasttab.com
Investors: IR@toasttab.com

Articoli correlati

Habu Announces Collaboration With Microsoft Azure to Deliver Zero-Trust Data Clean Room

Business Wire Business Wire -
Offering pairs Habu’s Data Collaboration Platform with Azure confidential computing providing a more secure environment for multiple parties to...
Continua a leggere

DataRobot Partners with Microsoft to Accelerate Value of AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integrations with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Machine Learning brings customers generative AI capabilities, and a more powerful...
Continua a leggere

Lattice Introduces Lattice Insights Training Portal to Empower FPGA Application Design and Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #ApplicationDesign--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its official training portal ‘Lattice...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Habu Announces Collaboration With Microsoft Azure to Deliver Zero-Trust Data Clean Room

Business Wire