Toast Announces Participation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 9:15 a.m. PST. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast's Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a comprehensive platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, payments, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across service models including dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, and retail. Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

TOST-FIN

Media: media@toasttab.com

Investors: IR@toasttab.com