Toast Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Added a record 28,000 net locations in 2024, ending the year with approximately 134,000 Locations

Annualized recurring run-rate (ARR) increased 34% to over $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2024

Fourth quarter net income was $33 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $111 million

Full year 2024 net income was $19 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $373 million

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“ Toast had a strong close to 2024, capping off a transformational year where we added a record 28,000 net locations, grew our recurring gross profit streams1 34%, delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $373 million, and achieved our first year of GAAP profitability,” said Toast CEO and Co-Founder Aman Narang. “ Our record location adds show the momentum with our core customer base, and the positive signals across our newer customer groups: enterprise, international and food and beverage retail. In 2025, we’ll accelerate our efforts across these new addressable markets and continue to further differentiate our platform. We’re well on our way to our ultimate goal: serving many multiples of the 134,000 locations we do today, and delivering durable growth and strong profitability over the long term.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

ARR as of December 31, 2024 was $1.6 billion, up 34% year over year.

Total Locations increased 26% year over year to approximately 134,000.

Gross Payment Volume (GPV) increased 25% year over year to $42.2 billion.

GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit was up 40% year over year to $378 million. Non-GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit grew 39% year over year to $392 million.

GAAP income from operations was $32 million in Q4 2024 compared to GAAP loss from operations of $(56) million in Q4 2023.

GAAP net income was $33 million in Q4 2024 compared to GAAP net loss of $(36) million in Q4 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $111 million in Q4 2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $29 million in Q4 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $147 million and Free Cash Flow of $134 million in Q4 2024, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $92 million and Free Cash Flow of $81 million in Q4 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2024

GPV for the full year 2024 increased 26% year over year to $159.1 billion.

GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit was up 34% year over year to $1.4 billion. Non-GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit grew 34% year over year to $1.4 billion.

GAAP income from operations was $16 million in full year 2024 compared to GAAP loss from operations of $(287) million in full year 2023.

GAAP net income was $19 million in full year 2024 compared to GAAP net loss of $(246) million in full year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $373 million in full year 2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $61 million in full year 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $360 million and Free Cash Flow of $306 million in full year 2024, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $135 million and Free Cash Flow of $93 million in full year 2023.

Percentages may not tie due to rounding. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics discussed in this press release, please see the sections titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Key Business Metrics,” as well as the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Outlook(2)

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, Toast expects to report:

Non-GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit in the range of $385 million to $395 million (27-30% growth compared to Q1 2024)

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $100 million to $110 million

For the full year ending December 31, 2025, Toast expects to report:

Non-GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit in the range of $1,745 million to $1,765 million (23-25% growth compared to 2024)

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $510 million to $530 million

The outlook provided above constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. See cautionary note regarding “Forward-looking Statements” in this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

Toast announced an expanded partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), giving restaurants increased choice, and their guests more food delivery options while helping restaurants reduce costs and expand their reach by leveraging Uber’s extensive delivery network.

In 2024, Toast was proud to partner with more than one-third of the 2024 James Beard award-winning restaurants and over half of Michelin-rated U.S. restaurants.

Toast has signed an agreement with Ascent Hospitality Management to implement Toast Enterprise Solutions at Perkins and Huddle House restaurants across an initial 500 locations, representing Toast’s largest full service restaurant group to-date. Additionally, Toast recently signed Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant group with over 70 locations in California, who looked to Toast as a strategic partner to help modernize store operations, streamline staff trainings, and support future growth plans.

About Toast

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a comprehensive platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, payments, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across service models including dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, and retail. Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when Toast or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent the beliefs of Toast and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Toast’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about expected financial positions or growth; results of operations and future operating results; cash flows; guidance on financial results for the first fiscal quarter and full year of 2025; the expectations of demand for Toast’s products and growth of its business; the growth rates in the markets in which Toast competes; Toast’s investments in technology and infrastructure; arrangements between Toast and its customers, including the planned and future implementation of the Toast platform at such customers’ locations; Toast’s business relationship with its partners; Toast’s ability to deliver innovative solutions; Toast’s ability to attract and retain customers; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; competitive positions; and growth opportunities for existing products and new markets.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Toast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations’’ in Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 that will be filed following this earnings release, and Toast’s subsequent SEC filings. Toast can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Toast as of the date hereof, and Toast disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Toast’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

1 Toast considers Non-GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit to be its recurring gross profit streams.

2 A reconciliation of these forward looking Non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to the change in fair value of our warrant liability and stock-based compensation. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

TOAST, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription services $ 200 $ 142 $ 706 $ 500 Financial technology solutions 1,090 851 4,053 3,189 Hardware and professional services 48 43 201 176 Total revenue 1,338 1,036 4,960 3,865 Costs of revenue: Subscription services 60 48 219 166 Financial technology solutions 852 675 3,175 2,503 Hardware and professional services 92 86 371 357 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 1 5 5 Total costs of revenue 1,005 810 3,770 3,031 Gross profit 333 226 1,190 834 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 130 102 470 401 Research and development 93 94 351 358 General and administrative 78 86 307 362 Restructuring expenses — — 46 — Total operating expenses 301 282 1,174 1,121 Income (loss) from operations 32 (56 ) 16 (287 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 13 10 42 37 Change in fair value of warrant liability (11 ) 8 (49 ) 3 Other income (expense), net (1 ) 3 13 3 Income (loss) before taxes 33 (35 ) 22 (244 ) Income tax (expense) benefit — (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) Net income (loss) $ 33 $ (36 ) $ 19 $ (246 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.46 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.47 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 569 541 559 532 Diluted 600 541 591 533

TOAST, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions, except for number of shares and par value) December 31, 2024 2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 903 $ 605 Marketable securities 514 519 Accounts receivable, net 115 69 Inventories, net 118 118 Other current assets 325 259 Total current assets 1,975 1,570 Property and equipment, net 98 75 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25 36 Intangible assets, net 20 26 Goodwill 113 113 Restricted cash 59 55 Other non-current assets 118 83 Total non-current assets 433 388 Total assets $ 2,408 $ 1,958 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37 $ 32 Deferred revenue 59 39 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 715 592 Total current liabilities 811 663 Warrants to purchase common stock 22 64 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 24 33 Other long-term liabilities 6 4 Total liabilities 863 764 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock - par value $0.000001; 100 million shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.000001 par value: Class A - 7,000 million shares authorized, 491 million and 429 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; Class B - 700 million shares authorized, 81 million and 114 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively — — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1 ) — Additional paid-in capital 3,150 2,817 Accumulated deficit (1,604 ) (1,623 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,545 1,194 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,408 $ 1,958

TOAST, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 33 $ (36 ) $ 19 $ (246 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11 10 46 32 Stock-based compensation expense 60 71 253 277 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 23 18 82 62 Change in fair value of warrant liability 11 (8 ) 49 (3 ) Credit loss expense 20 20 70 64 Stock-based charitable contribution expense — — 5 10 Asset impairments 3 — 5 15 Gain on warrant extinguishment — — (14 ) — Other non-cash items (2 ) (3 ) (7 ) (17 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (18 ) 21 (72 ) (3 ) Other current assets (4 ) (5 ) (15 ) (12 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (35 ) (30 ) (130 ) (107 ) Inventories, net (12 ) (20 ) — (7 ) Accounts payable 6 4 5 1 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 55 64 48 81 Deferred revenue — (11 ) 23 (5 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities, net (3 ) 1 (4 ) 1 Other assets and liabilities (1 ) (4 ) (3 ) (8 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 147 92 360 135 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — — — (9 ) Capital expenditures (13 ) (11 ) (54 ) (42 ) Purchases of marketable securities (120 ) (144 ) (473 ) (623 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 46 12 126 35 Maturities of marketable securities 72 142 362 556 Other investing activities — — — (3 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15 ) (1 ) (39 ) (86 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 15 5 99 36 Change in customer funds obligations, net (4 ) — 36 27 Warrant repurchase — — (61 ) — Repurchases of Class A common stock — — (56 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 11 5 18 63 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2 ) 1 (1 ) — Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash 141 97 338 112 Cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash at beginning of period 944 650 747 635 Cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,085 $ 747 $ 1,085 $ 747 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 903 $ 605 $ 903 $ 605 Cash held on behalf of customers 123 87 123 87 Restricted cash 59 55 59 55 Total cash, cash equivalents, cash held on behalf of customers and restricted cash $ 1,085 $ 747 $ 1,085 $ 747

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, Toast refers to non-GAAP financial measures that are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Toast uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of Toast’s financial performance and should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Toast believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by Toast’s management for financial and operational decision-making.

In the tables below, Toast has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered substitutes for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results that Toast calculates and presents in the table in accordance with GAAP, as well as the corresponding reconciliations from those results, should be carefully evaluated.

The following are the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release and presented in the tables below:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, net, income taxes and certain other items that are not considered to reflect our operating activities and performance within the ordinary course of business, such as restructuring and restructuring-related expenses, acquisition expenses, fair value adjustments on warrant liabilities, gain on warrant extinguishment, expenses related to early termination of leases (which includes associated asset impairments) and stock-based charitable contribution expense, as applicable.

is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, net, income taxes and certain other items that are not considered to reflect our operating activities and performance within the ordinary course of business, such as restructuring and restructuring-related expenses, acquisition expenses, fair value adjustments on warrant liabilities, gain on warrant extinguishment, expenses related to early termination of leases (which includes associated asset impairments) and stock-based charitable contribution expense, as applicable. Non-GAAP Subscription Services and Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit is defined as subscription services gross profit and financial technology solutions gross profit, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

is defined as subscription services gross profit and financial technology solutions gross profit, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue are defined as costs of revenue excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

are defined as costs of revenue excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

is defined as gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP Subscription Services Gross Profit is defined as subscription services gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

is defined as subscription services gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit is defined as financial technology solutions gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

is defined as financial technology solutions gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP Hardware and Professional Services Gross Profit is defined as hardware and professional services gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

is defined as hardware and professional services gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP Non-Payments Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit is defined as financial technology gross profit excluding payments financial technology gross profit.

is defined as financial technology gross profit excluding payments financial technology gross profit. Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses are defined as sales and marketing expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

are defined as sales and marketing expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses are defined as research and development expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

are defined as research and development expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses are defined as general and administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition expenses, expenses associated with early termination of leases (which includes associated asset impairments), and stock-based charitable contribution expense.

are defined as general and administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition expenses, expenses associated with early termination of leases (which includes associated asset impairments), and stock-based charitable contribution expense. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs (referred to as capital expenditures).

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Subscription Services and Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Subscription Services Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Financial Technology Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Hardware and Professional Services Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Non-Payments Financial Technology Solutions Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses, and Free Cash Flow do not purport to represent profitability and liquidity measures as defined in accordance with GAAP.

