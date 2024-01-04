To Unlock AI Innovation for Enterprise Sales and Marketing, ON24 Hosts Platform Launch Event

Thousands of B2B leaders will gather virtually at “ON24 Next” to unveil the next generation of ON24 and usher in a new era of intelligent engagement

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced that its launch event, ON24 Next, will take place on January 24, 2024 to unveil how AI is transforming engagement and powering the next generation of the ON24 platform. Spanning the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, ON24 Next will help enterprises understand the latest AI trends and explore new ON24 innovations.





“AI is the most significant trend shaping business today – we believe there’s an opportunity to reimagine the customer experience while improving productivity and increasing revenue growth,” says Sharat Sharan, Co-founder, President and CEO, ON24. “We’re excited to make this AI transformation a reality for our customers by launching the next generation of ON24 and unleashing a new era of intelligent engagement at ON24 Next.”

The launch event agenda will feature a line-up of keynote speakers discussing AI’s impact on the future of sales and marketing. Session highlights include:

AI and the technology landscape: Understand how AI will change the way go-to-market teams use technology and data.

Understand how AI will change the way go-to-market teams use technology and data. Executive vision for intelligent engagement: Learn how intelligent engagement will power greater business outcomes.

Learn how intelligent engagement will power greater business outcomes. Unveiling of the new ON24 platform : See the next generation of the ON24 platform in action.

: See the next generation of the ON24 platform in action. Insights from industry leaders: Hear from ON24 customers that are innovating their engagement strategies.

To register and explore the agenda for ON24 Next, go here.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, powered by generative AI, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

