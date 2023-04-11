To Meet Growing Demand, HC3 Increases Staff by 10% Over Past Six Months

-Company also promotes David Rutherford to Senior Director of Software Development who will lead the Development Team-

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HC3, a data-driven statement provider for the financial services industry, grew its employee base by 10% over the last six months. The new employees are supporting the growing demand for HC3’s customized solutions for the design, electronic delivery, and print delivery of customer statements and communications.

In addition to adding new members to the team, HC3 also promoted David Rutherford to Senior Director of Software Development. Rutherford will oversee all areas of the company’s software development, including the recent launch of HC3 Connect, a revised client interface and document platform.

“At a time when many technology firms across the country are pulling back on their employee growth, we’re continuing to add employees to meet the demand for our services,” said Bob Allen, Chief Technology Officer for HC3. “The consistent growth allows us to remain committed to providing a great customer experience while cultivating a culture dedicated to our core values: take ownership, be a professional, embrace change, do the right thing and be committed to everyone’s success.”

HC3’s communications platform connects banks and credit unions to their users through statements. By outsourcing bank statements with HC3, financial institutions can provide a stronger customer experience with coordinating communications that are delivered via paper, digital and mobile channels.

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 connects financial institutions to their customers. By outsourcing bank statements with HC3, financial institutions leverage document design, digital delivery, and print delivery. Through these solutions, banks and credit unions can make a statement that reflects their brand. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.

