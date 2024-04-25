TNS is the Only Provider in Europe to Offer Full-Service, Vendor-Neutral Market Data Management Solutions for Financial Institutions

TNS expands US strategy of full-stack market data management to EMEA and brings on key hire Ben Myers to lead Strategic Sales in region

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#colocation—Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced its continued investment in EMEA, becoming the only provider in the region to offer vendor-neutral market data application management and consultancy services, combined with comprehensive hosting, connectivity, and cloud services.





TNS can now deliver market data services across the entire trading infrastructure stack. This new, ‘one-stop-shop’ offering is the result of the acquisition of West Highland Support Services, a financial market data solutions provider.

Having successfully rolled out this enhanced capability in the US and with TNS’ expansive network and coverage in region, TNS and West Highland services are now available to EMEA customers as a single, combined offering, including connectivity, monitoring, and consulting to financial markets participants. Clients can immediately leverage TNS as a single point of contact to manage the full scope of all consolidated feeds and normalized data solutions, reducing complexity and enhancing visibility through its range of managed application tools.

“This new combined offering strengthens our commitment to providing financial institutions with the very best agnostic support services and trading infrastructure in EMEA. We are also delighted to have Ben Myers join our London-based TNS Financial Markets team as Head of Strategic Sales for EMEA, to bolster our presence in the region,” said Tom Lazenga, General Manager, TNS Financial Markets.

With more than 15 years’ experience in financial markets and trading technology, Ben Myers has worked at IBM, Thomson Reuters, and most recently ICE Data Services.

“TNS has a strong reputation in EMEA as a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure and for its exchange expertise,” added Myers. “We’re expanding the breadth of options available to clients in the region with a single-point-of-contact solution for all market data related needs globally, helping customers to reduce costs and complexity across their entire market data ecosystem.”

As market data is often one of the top-two spend categories for most trading organisations, cost savings and economies of scale can be difficult to achieve. TNS can now further help clients reduce cost and complexity across every element of market data related spend and support, including hosting, connectivity, middleware distribution, market data usage, and incident management.

TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data, and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. These solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific region. For further information visit tnsi.com/solutions/financial/.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data, and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct’. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings, and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

