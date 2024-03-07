TMS, a Top Logistics and Transportation Company, Has Selected Samsara to Improve the Safety of Its Drivers and Operations

TMS is leading the industry with an ambitious goal to reduce accidents and associated costs by 24% in 2024

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, is pleased to announce its new collaboration with TMS, a top logistics and transportation company in Mexico. This strategic partnership has as its main objective the continuous improvement of road safety standards, with the ambitious objective of reducing accidents by 24% during the year 2024, as well as the costs associated with them.





“By partnering with Samsara, we are taking a crucial step towards integrating cutting-edge safety and security solutions into our operations,” commented Raúl Monroy Otero, Director of TMS Mexico. “We have an ambitious goal of ‘24 in 24,’ reducing our accidents and costs by 24% in 2024. This collaboration will allow us to monitor our fleet more effectively and protect our drivers and assets. Before having Samsara cameras we were blind. With them we have proof that our drivers and vehicles are safe.”

As part of this partnership, TMS will integrate Samsara’s AI Dash Cams into its comprehensive security program. These cameras will provide real-time in-cab alerts as well as the ability to retrieve video on demand, allowing TMS to reduce mobile device use while driving and easily exonerate non-at-fault drivers in the event of incidents. With these measures, TMS seeks to continue training its drivers and achieve its objectives for reducing accidents and associated costs by the end of 2024.

In addition to investing in cutting-edge technology, TMS is committed to safeguarding the integrity of its employees at all times. For example, reducing late night and early morning routes when theft is most likely.

“Samsara is excited to announce our partner with TMS, a forward-thinking leader in the logistics and ground transportation sector. Together, we are committed to elevating industry standards and prioritizing the safety of drivers and operations,” said Julia Monroy, Samsara Sales Director for Mexico. “By harnessing Samsara’s cutting-edge technology, TMS aims to reduce accidents and associated costs, reflecting our shared dedication to innovation and drivers’ well-being.”

One remarkable aspect of the TMS workforce is its focus on hiring women as drivers. “There is a shortage of drivers in Mexico right now. Recruiting and training women to join the industry is critical if we’re to succeed,” said Monroy Otero. “Our goal is to improve the safety and security of our operations, and bringing women drivers to TMS is an important part of this plan.” More than 10% of TMS drivers are women, and the company is investing to recruit more this year.

For more information on Samsara and its comprehensive solutions, please visit www.samsara.com/mx.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About TMS

TMS is a transport company ranked in the Top 10 of the Mexican market. Its success is based on offering transportation services that adapt to the needs and requirements of its clients. It currently has more than 60 years of experience.

Contacts

Lindsay McKinley / Gaby Figueroa



Samsara



media@samsara.com