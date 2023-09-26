TLC Vascular Reports Success with eClinicalWorks EHR and Revenue Cycle Management Technology

Vascular group gains financial insights and analytics with eClinicalWorks RCM

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that TLC Vascular has successfully implemented the eClinicalWorks Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Technology. With two locations in Texas and another in California, the practice needed a solution to streamline its billing operations to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and maximize reporting visibility.





TLC Vascular offers comprehensive vascular services, including vein ablations, cardiovascular treatment, interventional radiology, limb care, and nursing home care. With RCM, the practice can focus on growth while providing exceptional patient care.

“Before implementing RCM, we didn’t have insight into our billing analytics and data,” said Dr. Tracy Basso, Chief Medical Officer at TLC Vascular. “Now, we’re able to view denial trends, real-time claim status updates, and comprehensive reports, which provide insight into the growth of our practice. Claims are now going out with a lot more ease, we receive financial summaries, and we can reduce administrative costs.”

With the eClinicalWorks RCM Technology, practices like TLC Vascular benefit from:

Denials and appeals management technology

Performance evaluation tools to monitor financial health

Collections, refunds, and claims alerts

Increased automation to help submit claims

eClinicalWorks Robotic Process Automation (RPA) features or bots improve practice efficiency and reduce human errors. RPA helps streamline appointment booking, referral management, payment posting, statement processing, and more.

In addition to streamlining billing operations and bots, TLC Vascular seeks to improve patient engagement and communication with healow.

“We’re beginning to implement patient engagement solutions such as healow Open Access, which will further reduce administrative burdens and empower our patients to book their appointments online,” noted Dr. Basso. “The implementation process has been smooth and we’re looking forward to maximizing these new solutions.”

About TLC Vascular

With two locations in Texas and another in California, TLC Vascular offers comprehensive vascular services, including vein ablations, cardiovascular treatment, interventional radiology, limb care, and nursing home care. For more information, visit https://www.tlcvascular.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

