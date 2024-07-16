Tivoli Lighting Introduces Vast Grazer and Vast Grazer Palette with Built In Dual Dimming Systems for Precise Lighting Control

New luminaires provide an industry first, built in dual dimming system for both ELV and 0-10V

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduces its Vast Grazer Static and Vast Grazer Palette with a dual dimming system for both ELV and 0-10V built in and flexible connectors to accommodate up to 30° curves for maximum lighting control of architectural lighting in commercial, hospitality, museum, municipal, school and university applications.





Both Vast Grazer Static and Vast Grazer Palette are available in compact, low-profile 1’ and 4’ units and self-ballasted operating on 120V AC – 277V AC. They are IP52 rated for dry/damp locations.

Vast Grazer Static is available in color temperature of 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5300K, and 6000K with a high 94 CRI and symmetrical (10×10, 15×15, 19×19, 25×25, 30×30, 50×50, 65×65 and 83×83) and asymmetrical (10×35, 15×55, 16×18, 16×35, 18×30, 20×35, 25×50, 25×35 and 30×60) beam angles. The luminaire delivers 1224 lumens per foot, while consuming only 12 watts with a maximum run of 50 feet.

Vast Grazer Palette offers a DMX controlled RGB+W fixture that provides up to 876 lumens per foot while consuming only 12 watts with a maximum run of 50 feet. Vast Grazer Palette offers symmetrical (10×10, 15×15, 24×24, 36×36, 60×60), and asymmetrical (10×15, 10×30, 10×45, 10×60) beam angles.

Designed for easy installation, the Vast Grazer Static and Palette feature surface mounting brackets with adjustable clips to fit angled and curved spaces. They are Declare, CE, cETLus, and RoHS listed. The luminaries will operate in temperatures from -4°F to 149°F and come with a five-year limited warranty. The long-lasting fixture maintains 70% of its lumens for 90,000 hours. For more information about the Vast Cove Light Palette, visit https://tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product-cat/vast-grazer/, or call 714-957-6101.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

