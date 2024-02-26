TiVo Signs Four Operators to TiVo Broadband

Buckeye Broadband, Blue Stream Fiber, Blue Ridge Communications and Bluepeak all now offering their subscribers TiVo Broadband

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TiVo Platform Technologies LLC (TiVo), the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), today announced that TiVo Broadband, a new solution specifically tailored for operators’ broadband-only customers, has signed four operators. This rapid success and footprint expansion comes quickly on the heels of the initial launch of TiVo Broadband in January 2024 at CES.

TiVo is dedicated to delivering a better entertainment experience for its customers and end users in a way that feels more intuitive and personal. TiVo Broadband leverages cutting-edge technology that powers the TiVo IPTV Platforms, which allows operators to enhance the streaming video experience for their broadband-only customers across a range of devices. In addition, TiVo Broadband delivers premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), TiVo’s Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) content network TiVo+, and customer-specific linear channels to an operator’s broadband-only customer base.

“Broadband providers have unique opportunities to harness the popularity of streaming to expand into new branded entertainment services,” said Greg Ireland, IDC’s Future Consumer research director. “A robust entertainment experience platform running on a connected device offers broadband providers a way to deliver a rich variety of streaming services to customers.”

In today’s fragmented entertainment landscape, the challenge of finding something to watch has become taxing for consumers, creating churn in subscription services. TiVo Broadband aspires to leverage decades of entertainment expertise and technological innovation to create a comprehensive entertainment experience with the goal of eliminating silos and simplifying TV for end-users. TiVo Broadband helps operators stay timely and relevant for their subscribers with the ideal streaming experience, inclusive of an unobtrusive user interface, ability to personalize, ability to transition between linear pay TV and broadband, and access to a diverse range of content.

Telecommunication operators Buckeye Broadband, Blue Stream Fiber, Blue Ridge Communications and Bluepeak are among the first to offer TiVo Broadband to their subscribers. Subscribers can utilize TiVo Broadband across devices, particularly for those seeking a managed environment; it is available on Evolution Digital’s EVO FORCE 1™ and FUSE 4K™ stick.

“We have continued to build upon our commitment to provide our customers with the best, most cost-effective video consumption service, making the implementation of TiVo Broadband an obvious choice for us,” said Geoff Shook, president and general manager at Buckeye Broadband. “We believe the TiVo Broadband service will provide a meaningful alternative programming source for our customers as we continue to innovate and offer complementary solutions that ease programming issues.”

The key features and benefits of TiVo Broadband include:

Engaging User Interface: Provides customers with a visually-rich interface, designed to enhance personalized content recommendations, user engagement, and reduced churn.

Provides customers with a visually-rich interface, designed to enhance personalized content recommendations, user engagement, and reduced churn. Enhanced Streaming Experience: Allows end-users to access their entire library of streaming apps seamlessly through TiVo’s platform, providing a unified and convenient streaming experience.

Allows end-users to access their entire library of streaming apps seamlessly through TiVo’s platform, providing a unified and convenient streaming experience. TiVo+ Integration: Includes TiVo+, which offers content curated from over 800 free ad-supported channels integrated within the content-centric user interface and electronic program guide.

Includes TiVo+, which offers content curated from over 800 free ad-supported channels integrated within the content-centric user interface and electronic program guide. Content Flexibility: Enables specific operator-driven content and linear channels.

Enables specific operator-driven content and linear channels. Seamless Integration: Seamlessly integrates with existing broadband infrastructure, enabling quick deployment without major infrastructure overhauls and backed by TiVo’s technology, ensuring high-quality, scalable and reliable content delivery.

Seamlessly integrates with existing broadband infrastructure, enabling quick deployment without major infrastructure overhauls and backed by TiVo’s technology, ensuring high-quality, scalable and reliable content delivery. Easy Deployment: Can be effortlessly implemented by operators as a turnkey solution without the complexity often associated with traditional solutions and ecosystem development.

“Embracing the era of connectivity, we are enhancing the streaming video experience for broadband-only customers in new ways, across a full range of devices,” said Jeffrey Glahn, senior vice president, global sales at TiVo. “TiVo Broadband is an ally for operators seeking to advance their offerings to bring consumers to the content they love faster. The commitment of four operators, since the initial launch in January, shows a strong endorsement of our partners and their confidence in our ability to deliver and support innovation.”

