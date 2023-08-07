Tivic Health Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 14th Via Conference Call and Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic Health”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 via pre-recorded conference call and webcast on Monday, August 14th, 2023 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET.





Teleconference Details:



Toll-Free: 877-545-0523



International: 973-528-0016



Participant Access Code: 679005

Webcast Link



https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2865/48652

Shareholders also may submit questions in advance of the earnings call by sending them to the following email address – ir@tivichealth.com. The deadline for submitting questions in advance of the webcast/conference call is 5:00 PM ET on August 8th, 2023. Due to time constraints and the nature of the questions please be advised that not all questions submitted can be answered.

About Tivic



Tivic is a commercial health tech company advancing the field of bioelectronic medicine. Tivic’s patented technology platform leverages stimulation on the trigeminal, sympathetic, and vagus nerve structures. Tivic’s non-invasive and targeted approach to the treatment of inflammatory chronic health conditions gives consumers and providers drug-free therapeutic solutions with high safety profiles, low risk, and broad applications. Tivic’s first commercial product ClearUP is an FDA approved, award-winning, handheld bioelectronic sinus device. ClearUP is clinically proven, doctor-recommended, and is available through online retailers and commercial distributors. For more information visit http://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: market and other conditions; supply chain constraints; macroeconomic factors, including inflation; the risks that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Tivic’s business more severely than anticipated; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Tivic’s capital resources. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Tivic’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Tivic’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, under the heading “Risk Factors”; as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kayleigh Westerfield



Kayleigh.Westerfield@tivichealth.com

Investor Contact:

Hanover International, Inc.



ir@tivichealth.com