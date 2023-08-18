titleLOOK® Names Jeremy Potter President

Potter moves from strategic advisor to President as titleLOOK continues growth after launching in 2021





BANGOR, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#commercialrealestate—titleLOOK® by Mainspring Services® has named Jeremy Potter to the new position of President. Potter had previously been working with titleLOOK as a strategic advisor. He most recently served as Stavvy’s VP of Product Strategy and prior to that held the role of Senior Director, Capital Markets for Rocket Companies. Potter currently holds Board of Directors seats for CATIC Financial Inc., bundle, a Knox Capital company and the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association (MMBA).

“Given the cost and value of title insurance, everyone in the buying, selling and financing process should understand the risk and coverage associated with each report; titleLOOK is uniquely positioned to provide this analysis to agents, underwriters, lenders and GSEs, and of course, to buyers and sellers,” said titleLOOK President Jeremy Potter. “We’re seeing real estate FinTech really reach new levels and I couldn’t be more excited to join the group that has finally cracked the code to seamlessly integrate title into this ecosystem. titleLOOK delivers immediate savings to the creation of a title commitment while also better communicating risk and coverage knowledge to all parties throughout the real estate financing and closing process,” Potter concluded.

“Title insurance is where titleLOOK provides immediate business value to agents and underwriters, but the knowledge we’re identifying and exchanging is crucial to so many other parties,” said titleLOOK CEO Bill Boyington. “We are very fortunate to add Jeremy to a leadership role with our company as we continue to grow our technology and partnerships to benefit the industry as a whole,” Boyington said.

titleLOOK by Mainspring Services launched in 2021 and was quickly implemented by both title insurance underwriters and agents to automatically hyperlink title documents, provide a branded and intuitive web-based deliverable, grade and color-code commitment and preliminary title reports, and instantly review documents to reduce turn times. titleLOOK offers many additional features that improve operational efficiency, increase customer satisfaction and brand loyalty and to ensure that valuable data and insights are captured and flowing to other software, systems and stakeholders.

Potter earned his Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Connecticut School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mary Washington. He is a member or the American Bar Association (ABA) as well as the Connecticut Bar Association (CBA). Jeremy lives in Detroit, Michigan with his family and is passionate about transforming the Rust Belt stigma into the Next Belt reality through real estate innovation and inclusion. Jeremy is planning to attend October’s MBA Annual tradeshow and conference in Philadelphia with other members of the titleLOOK team.

titleLOOK®

titleLOOK® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that provides tremendous time savings in the title production process and creates a new web-based standard for commitments and preliminary reports. titleLOOK® automates hyperlinking to the title search documents, summarizes title exceptions, alerts users to clearance tasks and grades, and publishes to a responsive web format that looks great on any device. titlelook.com

Mainspring Services®

Mainspring Services was organized in 2016 and prides itself on innovating from a deep understanding of the title and escrow industry. We are the creators of titleLOOK®, a SaaS offering that presents the first truly digital format for title commitments and preliminary title reports. mainspringservices.com

Contacts

Press Contact

Peter Raschio



Director of Partnerships



971.279.6912