titleLOOK® by Mainspring Services Introduces "Select and Share" Feature for Enhanced Title Commitment Review

BANGOR, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#commercialrealestate–Mainspring Services® has announced a new “Select and Share” feature for titleLOOK®, the leading SaaS platform in the title insurance industry for automated title review and knowledge curation. This new feature allows title agents to effortlessly highlight specific sections of the title commitment, such as individual exceptions, and seamlessly send requests directly to their curative and underwriting resources. Agents can add detailed notes and include supporting search documents, with options to send via API integration or traditional email notifications.


“This feature is a significant advancement for title agents making curative and clearance requests,” said Andrea Weber, Director of Client Services for titleLOOK. “Combined with the titleLOOK curative assessment automation, agents can now precisely pinpoint the sections needing review, eliminating the need to send entire documents. This enhancement greatly improves efficiency and quality in the review process.”

Bill Boyington, CEO of Mainspring Services, added, “When we launched our SaaS offering three years ago, we began to redefine what ‘docs to data’ digital title could achieve. Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to transforming title reports into a standardized data format and deploying innovative solutions.”

All titleLOOK users can choose to enable the new feature immediately as part of a system upgrade to the previous Share feature.

titleLOOK®

titleLOOK® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that provides tremendous time savings in the title production process and creates a new web-based standard for commitments and preliminary reports. titleLOOK® automates hyperlinking to the title search documents, summarizes title exceptions, alerts users to clearance tasks and grades, and publishes to a responsive web format that looks great on any device. titlelook.com

Mainspring Services®

Mainspring Services was organized in 2016 and prides itself on innovating from a deep understanding of the title and escrow industry. We are the creators of titleLOOK®, a SaaS offering that presents the first truly digital format for title commitments and preliminary title reports. mainspringservices.com

Contacts

Matt Johnson

Director of Product

matt (dot) johnson (at) mainspringservices.com

