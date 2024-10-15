Tint Optimizes Insurance Infrastructure and Embedded Capabilities in Core Markets, Including Mobility, Home-sharing, and Transportation & Logistics

Company expands its leadership team, partnerships and offerings in 2024





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tint, a leading embedded insurance platform, today announced transformative growth in three core verticals – mobility, home-sharing, and transportation & logistics – by delivering relevant embedded insurance options that address market demand. Tint is a leader in embedded insurance and protection, working with world-class startups like Deel, uShip, and Neighbor for the last six years, helping them protect hundreds of thousands of customers and generate tens of millions of dollars in premium.

“2024 has been a transformative year for Tint. Our success is a testament to the increasing demand for embedded insurance solutions that seamlessly integrate with modern digital platforms,” said Matheus Riolfi, CEO and Co-Founder at Tint. “Our cutting-edge approach has allowed us to rethink the customer journey, reduce friction, and create higher conversion rates.”

Tint’s Commitment to Core Verticals Translates to Transformative Growth

In 2024, Tint significantly bolstered its team with strategic hires that bring a depth of industry expertise in two strategic markets. Christopher Aragon has joined as Tint’s Head of Mobility, bringing extensive experience in the growing mobility sector. Jared Palmer is taking on the role of Tint’s Head of Transportation & Logistics where he will play a pivotal role in enhancing the company’s insurance solutions in an evolving market.

With a bolstered leadership team, Tint successfully launched new offerings in three key markets:

In the mobility sector, Tint collaborated with Turo to develop an off-trip insurance program tailored for Turo hosts. This specialized commercial coverage protects hosts’ vehicles when they’re actively listed on Turo, but not in use for Turo trips. The company also partnered with Montway Auto Transport, a leading third-party provider of auto transport logistics, to launch a protection program offering peace of mind for end-users through claims protection.

Tint has also made substantial inroads in the home-sharing market, developing new solutions and exploring product expansion serving the short-term rental and hospitality industry.

Additionally, Tint expanded its presence in the transportation & logistics sector through a partnership with EPIC, a unique and innovative broker in the space, with the launch of EPIC Connect™ Powered by Tint.

Reimagining Insurance Customer Experience Through Technology

Tint’s insurance infrastructure capabilities power SaaS platforms and marketplaces to offer relevant coverage to their users. This infrastructure allows platforms to increase adoption, optimize their insurance programs, and monetize an insurance offer. Tint also enables brokers and insurers access to unique and profitable risks, unparalleled distribution, and speed to market.

To help transform how consumers interact with native embedded insurance programs, Tint has hired Kelli Broin as the new Head of Product and Eric Schmiedel as Head of Engineering. They bring a wealth of experience in product strategy and development, which will be instrumental in delivering world-class insurance infrastructure and seamless customer experiences.

2024 and Beyond

Looking ahead, Tint will continue to deliver world-class embedded insurance programs in the mobility, home-sharing, and transportation & logistics markets. The company remains committed to its mission, “We’re reimagining how insurance is delivered in the digital age. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we are excited to take leaps towards our mission of making insurance an intuitive, value-adding feature of the brands and platforms people use every day,” says Riolfi.

This Fall, you can find Tint at the VRMA International Summit in Phoenix, AZ at booth #325, and at ITC Vegas in Las Vegas, NV at booth #3049.

If you are interested in building your own embedded insurance program or partnering with the team of experts at Tint to distribute an insurance product, you can connect with the Tint team here.

About Tint:

Tint enables SaaS platforms and marketplaces to unlock growth and improve profitability through embedded insurance and protection. Tint offers plug-and-play and white-labeled integrations, equipping brands we partner with a sophisticated mix of technology infrastructure, services, and deep industry expertise. Embedded insurance can transform insurance from a product bought separately to a feature of brands consumers love and we are on a mission to make that happen. Happy Tint customers include Deel, uShip, Guesty, Neighbor, BabyQuip, and CitizenShipper, among others. Tint has raised $30M and is backed by world-class investors such as Y Combinator, QED, Deciens, Nyca, Plug and Play, WIN, Soma Capital, and Pioneer Fund.

