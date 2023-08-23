Home Business Wire Tineco Unveils the Innovative Pure One Station at IFA 2023: Redefining Cleaning...
Tineco Unveils the Innovative Pure One Station at IFA 2023: Redefining Cleaning Excellence

Tineco Returns to IFA with an Exciting Lineup of Cutting-Edge Innovations: Introducing the Pure One Station, the Floor One S7 Combo, the Floor One S7 Steam, and the Oveni One Smart Oven.




PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, a trailblazer in the realm of floor care and smart home appliances, is set to revolutionize the market once again with the introduction of four remarkable new smart home appliances at IFA: the Pure One Station cordless stick vacuum, the Floor One S7 Combo & Steam wet and dry vacuums, and an ingenious creation – the Oveni One smart oven.

Tineco is proud to unveil these cutting-edge products, alongside other innovations, at booth 205 in Hall 4.1.

Embodying elegance and power, the Pure One Station is an exceptional vacuum cleaner, delivering an unparalleled cleaning experience.

With the launch of the cordless handheld vacuum, Pure One Station, Tineco is at the forefront of innovation, providing a solution that seamlessly combines performance, hygiene, and user-friendliness, ensuring a pristine and healthy home environment. This 4-in-1 cleaning station enables automatic cleaning, charging, and orderly storage of the vacuum.

Equipped with 5-level filtration, including an advanced H13 HEPA system, the Pure One Station captures an impressive 99.99% of dust particles measuring less than 0.3 microns. These particles are effortlessly collected in a 3-liter dustbin, requiring replacement only once a month. The cleaning station of the Pure One Station boasts an automatic brush and dustbin cleaning function, ensuring thorough cleaning of every component, be it the brush, tube, or filters.

True to Tineco’s commitment to innovation, the Pure One Station features the remarkable ZeroTangle™ brush, effectively preventing the entanglement of hair and fur. The specially designed brush effortlessly targets and captures hair without any tangling, making cleaning the brush a breeze. Furthermore, the vacuum is equipped with the intelligent Tineco iLoop™ smart sensor, ensuring precise suction power. By adjusting the suction power based on the dust it detects, the vacuum enhances its cleaning efficiency to unprecedented levels.

Availability and Pricing:

The Pure One Station vacuum will be available for purchase from early September on the official Tineco website and on Amazon, priced at 799 euros.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market’s first smart wet/dry vacuum line – the FLOOR ONE Series.

For more information, please visit https://fr.tineco.com/

