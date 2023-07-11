Tineco Unleashes Unbeatable Prices for Amazon Prime Day!

Get Ready to Score Big Savings on Tineco Products and Elevate Your Cleaning Game!

FLOOR ONE S5

The water and dust vacuum cleaner that comes equipped with Tineco’s exclusive iLoop™ Smart Sensor technology. This innovative feature automatically adjusts suction power, water flow, and brush roll speed to effectively clean any dirty surface.

With the FLOOR ONE S5, you can mop and vacuum at the same time, leaving your floors completely dry and streak-free in just a matter of minutes. Plus, its unique brush head design makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach corners and angles.

And that’s not all – the FLOOR ONE S5 also comes with larger water tanks for extended cleaning coverage, allowing you to clean larger areas in one go.

And the best part? You can now get your hands on this revolutionary product for just €378.87 – that’s a massive 27% discount! Don’t miss out on this incredible offer – click HERE to purchase now.

FLOOR ONE S3 – the ultimate vacuum and cleaner that tackles all liquid stains, stubborn messes, and pet hair on any indoor flooring. This cordless and lightweight device is easy to carry around, making cleaning a breeze.

Thanks to Tineco’s intelligent iLoop sensor, the Floor One S3 automatically adjusts its water flow, cleaning power, and suction to effectively clean any type of flooring. With the largest suction power in its class, this device delivers unbeatable efficiency.

And the best part? You can now get your hands on this revolutionary product for just €279.99 – that’s a whopping 32% discount! Don’t miss out on this incredible offer – click HERE to purchase now.

PURE ONE S15 Essentials – the cordless vacuum cleaner that comes with a base for easy recharging.

Thanks to Tineco’s intelligent iLoop sensor, the Pure One S15 Essentials automatically adjusts its suction power based on the type of flooring, ensuring maximum efficiency and battery life. Plus, with its powerful air and dust separation system, this device prevents clogging and loss of suction, delivering optimal performance every time.

And the best part? You can now get your hands on this innovative product for just €299 – that’s a fantastic 25% discount! Don’t miss out on this incredible offer – click HERE to purchase now.

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO.

Designed to deliver optimal cleaning for hard floors, this device vacuums and mops in one go, effectively eliminating dirt and grime. With Tineco’s new balanced pressure water flow system, you can expect even greater levels of cleanliness. Plus, the centrifugal drying process helps prevent mold growth, ensuring bacteria have no chance of spreading.

And the best part? You can now get your hands on this cutting-edge product for just €329– that’s a massive 34% discount! Don’t miss out on this incredible offer – click HERE to purchase now.

CARPET ONE

Tineco’s latest technological marvel that promises professional-grade carpet cleaning results. With its user-friendly design, this device guides you through every step of the cleaning process.

But that’s not all – the CARPET ONE also comes with an extra tube and a spot-cleaning accessory, making it perfect for cleaning upholstery, stairs, and other hard-to-reach areas.

And the best part? You can now get your hands on this innovative product for just €639.20 – that’s an incredible 20% discount! Don’t miss out on this amazing offer – click HERE to purchase now.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://us.tineco.com/.

