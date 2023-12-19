Home Business Wire TINECO to Present Its Latest Innovations at CES 2024
Business Wire

TINECO to Present Its Latest Innovations at CES 2024

di Business Wire

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, a global leader in smart home solutions, will be present at CES 2024, taking place from January 9 to 12, 2024, in Las Vegas to showcase its latest innovations.




Tineco reaffirms its commitment to excellence by unveiling an innovative range of products designed to simplify and enhance everyday life. These new releases include advanced cleaning solutions, smart connected devices, and cutting-edge technologies that redefine industry standards. Through these new launches, Tineco demonstrates its commitment to creating a future where technology simplifies daily life. Tineco invites you to visit its booth at CES 2024 for an exclusive immersion into the world of innovation. Come and meet the brand representatives and be among the first to test the latest releases.

Practical information: Tineco will be present at booth 52728 at the Venetian Expo.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

Contacts

Chris.lxg@tineco.com

Articoli correlati

Regula and ICTS Europe Systems Automate and Accelerate Passenger ID Processing in New Tech Collaboration

Business Wire Business Wire -
Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, and ICTS Europe Systems, a leading provider of...
Continua a leggere

International Collaboration between VINCI Energies, QuantumBasel and D-Wave Improves Efficiency in HVAC System Design with Quantum Computing

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALO ALTO, Calif. & BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A collaborative project leveraging quantum computing has taken an important step in...
Continua a leggere

Owkin enters collaboration agreement with MSD to develop AI-powered diagnostics for cancer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Owkin to collaborate with MSD to develop and commercialize AI-powered digital pathology Microsatellite Instability High (MSI-H) diagnostics for four...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php