Tineco Revolutionize Home Cleaning with Four Groundbreaking Innovations

Longer Lifespan for smart cordless vacuums

Cordless vacuums have become an essential household item, providing convenience and flexibility for users. However, the limited lifespan of the battery has been a major concern for consumers, with existing batteries typically lasting only 1-2 years, rendering the entire machine unusable and causing concerns over cost-effectiveness.

Tineco’s recent launch of new products gives users a better solution to this problem by replacing traditional batteries with Pouch Cells. This remarkable advancement not only revolutionizes longer battery lifespans but also offers a more sustainable and safer alternative. Through a more rational structural design, the battery is safely protected by a stabilized protective film, an even distribution of current to avoid a single pooling of heat, as well as better-quality electric core to quickly restore the battery temperature.

Pouch Cell is now applied on PURE ONE STATION Pet, FLOOR ONE S7 Combo e FLOOR ONE S7 Steam.

60 days without the need for manual dust disposal

The latest smart vacuum that Tineco launched- PURE ONE STATION Pet, showcases a full-path self-cleaning feature. Tineco offers more thorough self-cleaning than similar products from other brands, since it’s not just the dust box that self-cleans, but the entire machine (brushes, tubes, dust box and HEPA filter). Thanks to the 4-in-1 OmniHub, simply return the vacuum to the station to complete the entire cleaning process. With a 3L eco dustbin capacity, users can experience a real hassle-free daily cleaning, as debris and dust can be effortlessly held for up to 60 days without the need for constant emptying.

The latest vacuum cleaner from Tineco, the PURE ONE STATION Pet, – is now available on Amazon for 799 euro.

Deep Clean the whole house with one cleaner

Modern home cleaning involves using various cleaning tools and requires a significant amount of time to achieve the desired cleaning results. Not only does this waste time, but it also requires spending additional money on purchasing different cleaning tools. To address this issue, Tineco offers the FLOOR ONE S7 COMBO, a solution that solves this problem for users. The FLOOR ONE S7 COMBO is equipped with the SwitchPro Motor, enabling users to transform insistently from a floor washer to a stick vacuum, a crevice tool or a mini-power brush, to easily clean the whole house. Additionally, fresh water is used to thoroughly deep-clean the brush roller and tubing with the Upgraded Self-Cleaning System for Thorough Cleaning. The brush roller rotates in both directions and utilizes centrifugal air drying to make the brush fluffier and drier, while also reducing odors.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Combo is now available on Amazon for 899 euro.

Better solution for cleaning stubborn stains and enjoying chemical-free sanitization

In household cleaning, stubborn stains like sauce and toothpaste often pose a challenge. Additionally, homes with pets and babies have higher disinfection requirements and a preference for chemical-free solutions. The FLOOR ONE S7 Steam’s HyperSteam Technology provides high-temperature cleaning, ensuring a hygienic living environment. With two modes for larger messes or stubborn single stains, steam disperses at a temperature of 284° F to eliminates 99.9%* of harmful bacteria.

The latest cleaning device from Tineco – FLOOR ONE S7 Steam – is now available on Amazon for 699 euro.

Tineco is committed to prioritizing users, providing genuine solutions to their cleaning challenges, and enhancing their quality of life. For more information about Tineco, please visit https://it.tineco.com/. To purchase the aforementioned products, please visit Amazon.

* This is verified by UL, verification code is V784559

Founded in 1998, Tineco has driven innovation in the smart appliance category by specializing in creating intelligent technology to make everyday home products easier to use. Today, Tineco has quickly shifted to be a leader in the smart gadgets category with its intelligent cleaning solutions – PURE ONE vacuums, FLOOR ONE floor washers and CARPET ONE carpet cleaners – and all-new kitchen appliance – TOASTY ONE.

