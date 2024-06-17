Tineco Reduces Prices for the FLOOR ONE S7 Series in June

NEUSS, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, developer and manufacturer of innovative household appliances and floor cleaners, is holding an online discount campaign from 17 to 20 June. Under the motto “Cleanliness at the highest level with Tineco Advanced FLOOR CARE technology”, Tineco’s official online shop is opening its virtual doors for a week full of innovations and exclusive offers. Three models – the FLOOR ONE Switch S7, the FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry and the FLOOR ONE S7 Steam – are at the centre of this promotion.









FLOOR ONE Switch S7

The Tineco FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 combines a mop and stick hoover in one appliance and can be used flexibly for house cleaning. With its FlashDry self-cleaning system, which heats the entire cleaning system to 70 °C within two minutes, the SWITCH S7 guarantees thorough cleaning and disinfection. The innovative Pouch-Cell rechargeable battery enables up to 40 minutes in mop mode and up to 65 minutes in hoover mode.

Original price: 899 euros



Offer: 759 euros (16 % discount)



Period: 17.06.2024 – 20.06.2024

FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry

Tineco presents the FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry as the advanced successor to the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro. With the innovative FlashDry self-cleaning system, it dries the brush roll and suction unit efficiently in five minutes. The MHCBS technology uses only clean water, while the iLoop Smart Sensor automatically adjusts the suction power and water flow to the detected dirt. Thanks to a running time of up to 40 minutes per charge and double edge cleaning, the FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry is particularly suitable for households with children and pets.

Original price: 799 euros



Offer: 679 euros (15 % discount)



Period: 17.06.2024 – 20.06.2024

FLOOR ONE S7 Steam

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Steam combines a cordless hoover, mop and steam cleaner in one device for efficient floor cleaning. With HyperSteam technology, it removes stubborn dirt with steam heated to 140 °C, while MHCBS technology ensures continuously fresh water and recycles dirty water. The long-lasting Pouch-Cell battery provides constant power and improved safety. The bi-directional SmoothPower self-propelled system recognises the movement of the rear wheels for effortless handling. The FLOOR ONE S7 Steam also has several self-cleaning systems for hygienic maintenance.

Original price: 699 Euro



Offer: 559 euros (20 % discount)



Period: 17.06.2024 – 20.06.2024

For more information about Tineco and its entire portfolio of floor care solutions, please visit https://de.tineco.com/

About Tineco

Founded in 1998 with the launch of its first hoover, Tineco has driven innovation in the smart home appliance category. Tineco specialises in developing innovative smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With its PURE ONE hoover portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market – the FLOOR ONE series – Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart home appliance category.

Contacts

silvia.shi@tineco.com