Tineco Presents the PURE ONE STATION at the IFA 2023 – Invitation to the Launch Event on September 1st, 2023

Second smart appearance after debut last year

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, a leading supplier of floor care and smart home devices, is taking part in the IFA for the second time this year. The world’s largest trade fair for consumer electronics and household appliances will take place in Berlin from September 1st to 5th, 2023. Tineco will be represented at the IFA with its own stand (stand no. 205, hall 4.1) on all days of the fair. As part of this event, Tineco will present the smart oven OVENI ONE in addition to the PURE ONE STATION and the wet & dry cleaner FLOOR ONE S7 STEAM & COMBO.









The PURE ONE STATION is an innovative 4-in-1 cleaning station. The cordless vacuum cleaner carries out a self-cleaning on the station, while it automatically charges itself after the suction process and is stowed away to save space. It can be used on both carpets and hard floors.

“We are very happy to be able to take part in the IFA again this year. The presentation of the PURE ONE STATION at this trade fair marks another milestone in the field of intelligent household appliances. We are proud that this will be associated with the Tineco name,” comments Marco Getz, General Manager of Tineco Europe, on the forthcoming release.

We would also like to invite you to the launch event on September 1st, 2023 at 2 p.m. as part of the IFA, where Tineco will officially present the PURE ONE STATION. Please refer to the invitation for all details:

Please let us know in good time whether you and/or one of your colleagues will be attending the event so that we can plan better.

For more information about Tineco and the comprehensive range of floor care solutions – including cordless vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners and carpet cleaners – visit https://de.tineco.com/events/ifa-2023.html.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has been driving innovation in the smart home appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the launch of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market – the FLOOR ONE series – Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

Contacts

marcus.zhang@tineco.com