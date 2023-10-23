Tineco Floor One S7 Steam, the 3-in-1 Smart Cordless Steam Floor Washer

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, manufacturer of Smart appliances, presents FLOOR ONE S7 Steam, the new smart cordless steam floor washer of the brand. FLOOR ONE S7 Steam is the 3-in-1 capable of meeting the needs of all types of users: vacuums, washes and uses the steam to remove the most obstinate stains.









All the power of the steam

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Steam uses Hypersteam technology to eliminate any type of stain, from the simplest to remove to the most stubborn ones. With the ability to reach temperatures of up to 140°C, dirt is dissolved and thoroughly cleaned.

FLOOR ONE S7 Steam has two different steam cleaning features (Steam and Boost Steam) and effectively eliminates 99.9% of the bacteria on the home surfaces.

Smarter is better

Tineco uses the already well-known technologies of the brand: the iLoop™ sensor, which adapts the power according to the type and amount of dirt on the floor, and the MHCBS™ technology, capable of effectively recycling dirty water. Thanks to the rotation speed of the roller of 450 rpm per minute, combined with the scraper present near the roller itself, the MHCBS™ technology ensures that dirt residues are not left.

Like all Tineco devices, FLOOR ONE S7 Steam also uses a vowel assistant capable of communicating with the user throughout the arc of the duration of cleaning.

Autonomy and practicality

Tineco Floor One S7 Steam boasts a 40 minutes runtime (Auto and Suction Mode) and 20 minutes runtime (Steam and Boost Steam Mode).

The new batteries with Pouch Cells guarantee greater duration and safety. Unlike traditional batteries, Pouch Cell offers three times the lifespan of your cleaning appliance, establishing a new industrial standard. The Pouch Cell guarantees constant and reliable performance while keeping temperatures low.

Thanks to the cleaning of the dual-edges, reaches any surface of the house, avoiding to let the dirt deposits in the most insidious corners.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Steam is available from 31 October on the Tineco official store and on Amazon at the recommended price of 699 euros. For more information, please visit the website https://it.tineco.com/.

Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco has driven innovation in the smart appliance category by specializing in creating intelligent technology to make everyday home products easier to use. Today, Tineco has quickly shifted to be a leader in the smart gadgets category with its intelligent cleaning solutions – PURE ONE vacuums, FLOOR ONE floor washers and CARPET ONE carpet cleaners – and all-new kitchen appliance – TOASTY ONE.

