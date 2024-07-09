Tineco Celebrates Milestone Growth and Innovation in Floor Care Technology

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, the leading brand in the floor care category, proudly announces its milestone achievements in brand growth and technological innovation. Renowned for its commitment to understanding and meeting consumer needs, Tineco continues to set the standard in the industry with its pioneering products and dedication to enhancing user experiences.









Since introducing the first smart floor washer, Tineco has proven its market-leading capabilities and earned high praise from consumers. This recognition has propelled Tineco to the Top 1 position in the FR Amazon wet & dry vacuum category for three consecutive years, starting in 2022 (data from STACKLINE). The brand’s outstanding products have garnered trust and loyalty, resulting in approximately 14 million users worldwide from January 2020 to May 2024 (data sourced from Tineco’s official net sales records).

“Tineco’s growth to over 14 million global users is a testament to the trust and satisfaction our products inspire,” said Romeo Luo, Tineco International Business Unit General Manager. “We are honored to be a part of so many households and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

As Prime Day approaches, Tineco invites everyone to join the 14 million users who have already discovered the superior cleaning experience our products offer. Take advantage of exclusive Prime Day deals to experience Tineco’s cutting-edge technology and become part of our growing family.

Tineco’s milestones showcase its significant contributions to the future of the floor care industry:

2018 : Official foundation of the Tineco brand and deployment of global channels.

: Official foundation of the Tineco brand and deployment of global channels. 2019 : Introduction of the first PURE ONE vacuum cleaner with iLoop Smart Sensor technology. (Product: PURE ONE S12)

: Introduction of the first PURE ONE vacuum cleaner with iLoop Smart Sensor technology. (Product: PURE ONE S12) 2020 : Launch of the FLOOR ONE S3, the first smart cordless floor scrubber. (Product: FLOOR ONE S3)

: Launch of the FLOOR ONE S3, the first smart cordless floor scrubber. (Product: FLOOR ONE S3) 2021 : Launch of FLOOR ONE S5 Pro 2, an improved version with several features. (Product: FLOOR ONE S5 Pro 2) Introduction of FLOOR ONE S5 Combo, meeting various cleaning needs for a complete home cleaning experience. (Product: FLOOR ONE S5 Combo)

: 2022 : Announcement of ZeroTangle technology for more effective hair management. (Product: PURE ONE S15) Launch of Carpet One, the first smart carpet cleaner with PowerDry Technology for fast drying at high temperatures. (Product: Carpet One) Technological improvements in the FLOOR ONE series with MHCBS Technology for consistent clean water and enhanced high-temperature steam cleaning. (Products: FLOOR ONE S7 Pro/S5 Steam)

: 2023 : Creating a new era of cleaning with OmniHub and an eco-friendly dust bin. (Product: PURE ONE STATION Pet) Application of Pouch Cell technology to triple battery life. (Product: FLOOR ONE S7 Steam) Use of FlashDry Technology for self-cleaning in 2 minutes and flash drying in 5 minutes at 70°C. (Product: FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry)

: 2024: Introduction of HyperStretch Technology allowing the vacuum cleaner to lie 180 degrees for deep cleaning under furniture. (Product: FLOOR ONE Stretch S6)

Moving forward, Tineco remains dedicated to advancing its products and meeting the evolving needs of global users. The brand’s continued innovation promises to shape the future of the floor care industry, ensuring the best possible experience for its customers worldwide.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

