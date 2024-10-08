Tineco Announces Unbeatable Deals for Amazon Prime Day

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, a global leader in smart home appliances, specializing in innovative floor cleaning solutions, is pleased to announce exceptional offers on its cordless vacuums and floor washers for Amazon Prime Day. On October 8 and 9, consumers can save up to 31% on selected Tineco products.





Trusted by over 14 million people worldwide, Tineco’s floor care products are renowned for their performance, versatility, and design. Tineco is also acclaimed for its patented iLoop Smart Sensor technology, which detects dirt and automatically adjusts the device’s power to ensure thorough cleaning and better battery life.

Tineco Floor One S7 Pro: 30% off (Original price: €699 // Sale price: €489)



The Floor One S7 Pro offers optimized cleaning with its ability to vacuum and mop simultaneously. Advanced features such as the SmoothPower self-propulsion system, the new double-sided brush roller, and the iLoop Smart Sensor technology provide optimal ease of use, complemented by a full self-cleaning cycle for simple and effective maintenance.

Tineco Floor One Stretch S6: 23% off (Original price: €599 // Sale price: €459)



With exceptional maneuverability and the ability to tackle both wet and dry messes, the Floor One Stretch S6 is an essential tool for every household. Specifically designed to clean hard-to-reach areas, it features a 180° tilt system that allows the vacuum to lay completely flat and a three-sided edge cleaning system, leaving no corner untouched. After use, its FlashDry self-cleaning system washes and dries the entire device, from the roller to every internal component, eliminating the need for manual maintenance.

Tineco Floor One S5: 31% off (Original price: €389 // Sale price: €269)



With the Tineco Floor One S5, vacuuming and mopping separately are a thing of the past, as it combines both tasks into one seamless operation. Streamlining the cleaning process, this model can clean large areas without interruption and features a self-cleaning function.

NEW Tineco A30S: 20% off (Original price: €199 // Sale price: €159)



Building on the popularity of Tineco’s Pure One series cordless vacuums, the PURE ONE A30S stands out with its impressive 160W suction power and 70-minute battery life. A new addition to the brand, it features intelligent functions such as DustSense, EdgeSense, and LightSense, improving cleaning efficiency by 66%.

With all Tineco smart models, users can monitor cleaner floors on the interactive display, where rings change from red to blue when the surface is spotless, and receive real-time updates on the operating status.

Visit Tineco’s Amazon store to take advantage of these exclusive two-day Prime Day deals. To learn more about Tineco and its full range of smart cordless vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, please visit fr.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

Contacts

Chris.lxg@tineco.com