Tineco Announces the Launch of the Floor One S7 FlashDry, Revolutionizing Cleaning!

The Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry is designed to deliver an effortless cleaning experience and impeccable results. With its FlashDry technology, it uses 70°C hot air to instantly dry surfaces, eliminating water residue and unpleasant odors. In addition, the S7 FlashDry offers two additional self-cleaning processes compared to the S7 PRO, ensuring a healthy and odor-free living environment.

Features of the Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry:

70°C FlashDry Hot Air Drying: The FlashDry self-cleaning system uses clean water heated to 70°C to effectively dissolve stains and deep clean the entire appliance, ensuring optimal cleanliness with each use.

The FlashDry self-cleaning system uses clean water heated to 70°C to effectively dissolve stains and deep clean the entire appliance, ensuring optimal cleanliness with each use. Dual-Side Corner Cleaning: Thanks to its innovative design, the Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry allows you to clean along baseboards and in the most difficult-to-reach corners, ensuring a complete clean of every inch of your home.

Thanks to its innovative design, the Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry allows you to clean along baseboards and in the most difficult-to-reach corners, ensuring a complete clean of every inch of your home. Extended Battery Life: With up to 40 minutes of runtime, the Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry delivers unmatched cleaning power, allowing you to clean longer with less downtime for charging.

With up to 40 minutes of runtime, the Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry delivers unmatched cleaning power, allowing you to clean longer with less for charging. Balanced Pressure Water Flow System: Through continuous clean water cleaning and efficient recycling of dirty water at a speed of 450 rpm, the Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry guarantees a perfectly clean floor with each pass.

Through continuous clean water cleaning and efficient recycling of dirty water at a speed of 450 rpm, the Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry guarantees a perfectly clean floor with each pass. Effortless Operation: The bi-directional SmoothPower self-propulsion system detects the movement of the rear wheels, providing an effortless cleaning experience, whether pushing or pulling the appliance.

The Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry is available in multiple options, including the Floor One S7 Combo and the Floor One S7 Pro, to meet the specific needs of each household.

The launch of the Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry marks a new era in home cleaning, offering consumers an innovative and practical solution to keep their homes clean and fresh. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the future of cleaning with the Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry starting April 26, 2024.

Availability and Pricing:

The Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry will be available for pre-launch purchase on the Tineco official store starting April 30, 2024.

For those who prefer a wider selection of retailers, the Tineco Floor One S7 FlashDry will be available for purchase on the Tineco Amazon Store starting April 26, 2024.

Both options will be priced at €799.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

