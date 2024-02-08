Home Business Wire Timothy Knavish elected to Rockwell Automation Board of Directors
Business Wire

Timothy Knavish elected to Rockwell Automation Board of Directors

di Business Wire

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Timothy (Tim) M. Knavish was elected to its board of directors effective Feb. 7, 2024. Tim is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PPG (NYSE: PPG).




Tim has an outstanding record of proven leadership at PPG,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell. “His experience overseeing acquisitions, fostering a diverse workforce, and managing the operations of a global manufacturing company make Tim an important addition to the diverse talents of our board and source of counsel to me.”

Tim joined PPG­­, a global paints, coatings, and specialty materials company, in 1987 at PPG’s global headquarters in Pittsburgh. He advanced through roles of increasing responsibility in several key businesses and functions. He held leadership positions across all of PPG’s global regions, including Australia and New Zealand, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. Tim became PPG’s Chief Operating Officer in 2022, before being named Chairman and CEO in 2023.

A native of Pittsburgh, Knavish holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Contacts

Media contact:
Ed Moreland

Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications

+1 571-296-0391

Edward.Moreland@RockwellAutomation.com

Investor Relations contact:

Aijana Zellner

Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy

+1 414-382-8510

azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Articoli correlati

ITT Reports 2023 Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.12, Adjusted EPS of $1.34 in Fourth Quarter 2023; Reports EPS of $4.97, Adjusted EPS of...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Full Year 2023 Highlights: 10% revenue growth (8% organic) driven by higher volume, pricing actions, favorable foreign currency impacts and...
Continua a leggere

WEX Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q4 revenue increased 7% year-over-year to a record $663 million, driven by 27% growth in the Benefits segment and...
Continua a leggere

Nextdoor Reveals the Winners for the 2024 #LoveYourNeighborhood Photo Contest, Following A Record-Breaking Number of Entries

Business Wire Business Wire -
Six phenomenal finalists, including two runners-up winners and one grand prize winner, were selected from nearly 42,000 entries from...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php