Timothy Knavish elected to Rockwell Automation Board of Directors

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Timothy (Tim) M. Knavish was elected to its board of directors effective Feb. 7, 2024. Tim is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PPG (NYSE: PPG).









“ Tim has an outstanding record of proven leadership at PPG,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell. “ His experience overseeing acquisitions, fostering a diverse workforce, and managing the operations of a global manufacturing company make Tim an important addition to the diverse talents of our board and source of counsel to me.”

Tim joined PPG­­, a global paints, coatings, and specialty materials company, in 1987 at PPG’s global headquarters in Pittsburgh. He advanced through roles of increasing responsibility in several key businesses and functions. He held leadership positions across all of PPG’s global regions, including Australia and New Zealand, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. Tim became PPG’s Chief Operating Officer in 2022, before being named Chairman and CEO in 2023.

A native of Pittsburgh, Knavish holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Rockwell Automation

Contacts

