Timing Real Estate: An Exclusive Chat With PropStream President Brian Tepfer & Original Shark Kevin Harrington

PropStream is looking to the future of real estate by focusing on software updates that leverage predictive real estate data. However, despite the advantages that AI and data can provide to real estate professionals, market conditions are ultimately controlled by high interest rates, low inventory, and elevated prices. These factors can create hurdles in a real estate professional’s journey and deter them from pursuing real estate to their fullest potential.

“Timing the real estate market is a myth,” states Tepfer. “If you try to time the real estate market, you’ll always be waiting and miss potential opportunities. If you work in real estate, you seize that moment through data and market trends, which allows you to anticipate rapidly changing markets and pivot your strategy accordingly to make informed decisions. PropStream is the tool that empowers you to be informed of shifting trends while finding motivated sellers and buyers using data, filtering, and marketing capabilities—giving you a competitive edge. So you can say goodbye to trying to time the market.”

With proprietary machine learning data for over 155 million properties nationwide, combined with 120+ search filters, pre-made lead lists, and intuitive marketing tools, PropStream has redefined the landscape of real estate data accessibility and utilization.

Whether you’ve worked in real estate for 20 years, 20 days, or even 20 minutes, PropStream has the data and resources necessary to find off-market opportunities with motivated sellers—allowing you to identify thousands of leads per month for one low monthly fee. The days of paying outrageous fees for regurgitated lead lists or trying to navigate between endless browser tabs are gone; PropStream is your end-to-end solution for finding leads and negotiating deals.

The future is here, and the future is PropStream. Try it free with our exclusive 30-day promo to see why real estate professionals can’t go without it.

See the full interview here.

About PropStream: PropStream, a Stewart Company, is the leader in multi-sourced data aggregation, allowing real estate professionals to get the most targeted leads. In business since 2006, PropStream has data for over 155 million properties nationwide. Upcoming enhancements utilize the power of Predictive Real Estate Data to pave the way for new features, proprietary AI predictive analytics, and hundreds of filtering combinations (including 20 Lead Lists). PropStream helps real estate professionals find the best off-market leads and market to them in the least amount of time. PropStream was acquired by Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) in November 2021 and has been named a HousingWire Tech 100 Honoree four years in a row since 2021.

