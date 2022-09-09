TimelyMD Expands Leadership Team to Support Company Growth

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#highered—TimelyMD is expanding its leadership team to meet growing demand for virtual health and well-being solutions tailored for college and university students.

Recently named the ninth-fastest growing U.S. health services company by Inc., TimelyMD is the higher education sector market leader trusted by more than 200 campuses to provide equitable, on-demand access to complete clinical care, advanced technology, and expert guidance to improve their students’ mental and physical health.

To keep up with increased demand for services, TimelyMD is promoting company veterans and recruiting transformative new leaders from health care and higher education sectors that will fuel continued innovation and drive future growth. The following senior leaders are helping TimelyMD fulfill its mission to help students be well and thrive.

Pete Blaisdell, Chief Revenue Officer

Pete Blaisdell’s leadership has been instrumental in fueling TimelyMD’s growth over the last five years. Prior to his new role as Chief Revenue Officer, Blaisdell served as the Senior Vice President of Sales and University Health at TimelyMD since 2018. Throughout his 20 years in health care, Blaisdell has built new companies, spearheaded new initiatives and led diverse teams that drive long-term and short-term revenue growth. He is skilled at identifying opportunities to improve patient health, strengthen health care systems and reach business goals. As Chief Revenue Officer, Blaisdell oversees sales, revenue strategy and partnerships.

Becky Laman, Senior Vice President of Strategy

As Senior Vice President of Strategy, Becky Laman has been tapped to lead a newly created division within TimelyMD that oversees cross-functional efforts to enhance the company’s capacity to develop new solutions that keep TimelyMD future-focused. Laman joined TimelyMD in 2020 to lead the growth, strategy and partnerships team, a role in which she developed and implemented a strategic vision that drove growth through new channels and oversaw plans that advanced company goals. Her passion for student success, excellence and entrepreneurship has helped to build long-lasting partnerships with universities and higher education associations.

Nassim Bickham, Vice President of Care Transformation

Nassim Bickham is a trained clinician dedicated to using treatments proven to work. Over the past decade, Bickham has focused on increasing access to mental health services and disseminating evidence-based practices through the use of technology at start-ups in Silicon Valley. She previously served as Director of Clinical Innovation at Two Chairs and Senior Therapist at Lyra Health. By joining TimelyMD, her professional journey has come full circle, as her own mental health journey in college inspired her down the path of becoming a practitioner and bringing solutions to the hands of those who need them.

Phil Tallman, Vice President of University Health & Strategic Partnerships

Phil Tallman comes to TimelyMD with nearly 20 years of experience in sales and operations. An experienced leader, Tallman has a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry, most recently leading the specialty sales team for Ellucian (formerly CampusLogic), a software company offering financial aid software solutions for higher education. In his role as Vice President of University Health & Strategic Partnerships at TimelyMD, he is responsible for driving revenue growth, as well as growth strategy and partnerships. Tallman earned his M.B.A. in Sustainable Leadership, Business and Operations Management from Benedictine University.

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD’s virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, and digital self-care content. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

