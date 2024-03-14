Tilly’s, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Operating Results

GAAP Loss Per Share of $(0.69); Non-GAAP Loss Per Share of $(0.17)
Non-GAAP Net Loss Beats Prior Outlook
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 ended February 3, 2024.
“Our business currently faces many headwinds from the macro environment. Despite these headwinds, we are challenging ourselves to improve our business performance by carefully reconsidering everything we do,” commented Hezy Shaked, Co-Founder and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. “We see opportunities for improvement, but we expect it may take some time to see the benefits from our efforts in this environment.”
Operating Results Overview
Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Operating Results Overview
The following comparisons refer to the Company’s operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 (14 weeks) ended February 3, 2024 versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (13 weeks) ended January 28, 2023.
Total net sales were $173.0 million, a decrease of $7.3 million or 4.1%, compared to $180.4 million last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce (“e-com”), decreased by 8.8%. The extra week in this year’s fourth quarter accounted for $5.7 million in total net sales.
- Net sales from physical stores were $125.6 million, a decrease of $9.5 million or 7.0%, compared to $135.0 million last year, with a comparable store net sales decrease of 11.8%. Net sales from physical stores represented 72.6% of total net sales this year compared to 74.9% of total net sales last year. The Company ended the fourth quarter with 248 total stores compared to 249 total stores at the end of the fourth quarter last year.
- Net sales from e-com were $47.4 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 4.7%, compared to $45.3 million last year. E-com net sales represented 27.4% of total net sales this year compared to 25.1% of total net sales last year.
- Gross profit, including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $46.7 million, or 27.0% of net sales, compared to $52.4 million, or 29.0% of net sales, last year. Product margins declined by 140 basis points primarily due to increased markdowns. Buying, distribution, and occupancy (“BDO”) costs deleveraged by 70 basis points collectively, despite being $0.5 million lower than last year, primarily due to carrying these costs against a lower level of net sales this year.
- Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $55.2 million, or 31.9% of net sales, compared to $53.8 million, or 29.8% of net sales, last year. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to the extra week in this year’s fourth quarter, which added an estimated $2.6 million to SG&A expenses.
- Operating loss was $(8.5) million, or (4.9)% of net sales, compared to $(1.4) million, or (0.8)% of net sales, last year, due to the combined impact of the factors noted above.
- Other income was $1.6 million compared to $1.1 million last year, primarily attributable to earning significantly higher rates of return on our marketable securities compared to last year.
- Income tax expense, which includes a non-cash deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $15.4 million, was $13.6 million or 195.9% of pre-tax loss, compared to an income tax benefit of $(0.2) million, or 61.7% of pre-tax loss last year. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of the valuation allowance, income tax benefit was $(1.8) million, or 25.8% of pre-tax loss. This quarter’s non-GAAP effective income tax rate was primarily attributable to a decrease in pre-tax income and discrete income tax items associated with stock-based compensation. Last year’s income tax benefit was primarily attributable to certain allowable deductions and tax credits.
- Net loss, including the non-cash valuation allowance charge noted above, was $(20.6) million, or $(0.69) loss per share, compared to $(0.1) million, or $(0.00) loss per share, last year. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of the valuation allowance, this year’s net loss was $(5.2) million, or $(0.17) loss per share. Weighted average shares were 29.9 million this year compared to 29.8 million shares last year.
Fiscal 2023 Full Year Operating Results Overview
The following comparisons refer to the Company’s operating results for fiscal 2023 (53 weeks) ended February 3, 2024 versus fiscal 2022 (52 weeks) ended January 28, 2023.
Total net sales were $623.1 million, a decrease of $49.2 million or 7.3%, compared to $672.3 million last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-com, decreased by 10.6%. The extra week in fiscal 2023 accounted for $5.7 million in total net sales.
- Net sales from physical stores were $485.6 million, a decrease of $45.5 million or 8.6%, compared to $531.1 million last year, with a comparable store net sales decrease of 12.2%. Net sales from physical stores represented 77.9% of total net sales compared to 79.0% of total net sales last year.
- Net sales from e-com were $137.5 million, a decrease of $3.7 million or 2.6%, compared to $141.1 million last year. E-com net sales represented 22.1% of total net sales compared to 21.0% of total net sales last year.
- Gross profit, including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $165.7 million, or 26.6% of net sales, compared to $202.7 million, or 30.2% of net sales, last year. BDO costs deleveraged by 210 basis points collectively, primarily due to carrying these costs against a lower level of net sales this year. BDO costs increased by $1.8 million collectively, predominantly due to increased occupancy costs, partially offset by a decrease in distribution costs resulting primarily from reduced freight costs. Product margins declined by 150 basis points primarily due to increased markdowns.
- SG&A expenses were $196.6 million, or 31.6% of net sales, compared to $191.6 million, or 28.5% of net sales, last year. The $5.1 million increase in SG&A was primarily attributable to non-cash store asset impairment charges of $3.4 million and the impact of the extra week in fiscal 2023 which added an estimated $2.6 million to SG&A expenses.
- Operating loss was $(31.0) million, or (5.0)% of net sales, compared to operating income of $11.2 million, or 1.7% of net sales, last year, due to the combined impact of the factors noted above.
- Other income was $5.2 million compared to $2.0 million last year, primarily due to earning significantly higher rates of return on our marketable securities compared to last year.
- Income tax expense, including the previously noted non-cash deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $15.4 million, was $8.7 million, or 33.8% of pre-tax loss, compared to $3.5 million, or 26.5% of pre-tax income, last year. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the valuation allowance, income tax benefit was $(6.7) million, or 25.9% of pre-tax loss.
- Net loss, including the non-cash valuation allowance charge noted above, was $(34.5) million, or $(1.16) loss per share, compared to net income of $9.7 million, or $0.32 income per diluted share, last year. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of the valuation allowance, this year’s net loss was $(19.1) million, or $(0.64) loss per share. Weighted average shares were 29.8 million this year compared to 30.3 million diluted shares last year.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures including “non-GAAP income tax (benefit) expense,” “non-GAAP net (loss) income,” and “non-GAAP (loss) earnings per share.” These amounts are not in accordance with, and should not be construed as an alternative to, the most directly comparable corresponding GAAP measure. The Company’s management believes that these measures help provide investors with insight into the underlying comparable financial results, excluding items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company’s core day-to-day operating results.
For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the accompanying table titled “Supplemental Financial Information; Reconciliation of Select GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” contained in this press release.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of February 3, 2024, the Company had $95.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and no debt outstanding compared to $113.3 million and no debt outstanding as of January 28, 2023. Total inventories at cost increased 2.6% per square foot as of February 3, 2024 compared to January 28, 2023. On a comparable date basis, total inventories as of February 3, 2024 decreased 9.6% per square foot versus February 4, 2023 due to timing of product receipts.
Total year-to-date capital expenditures at the end of the fourth quarter were $14.0 million this year compared to $15.1 million last year.
Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Outlook
Total comparable net sales through March 12, 2024, decreased by (13.4)% relative to the comparable period last year. Based on current quarter-to-date comparable net sales results and current and historical trends, the Company currently estimates that its fiscal 2024 first quarter net sales will be in the range of approximately $109 million to $119 million, translating to an estimated comparable net sales decrease in the range of approximately (14)% to (7)%, respectively, compared to last year. The Company currently estimates its SG&A expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to be approximately $42 million to $43 million, pre-tax loss to be in the range of approximately $(17) million to $(22) million, and estimated income tax rate to be approximately 27%. The Company currently expects its loss per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to be in the range of $(0.42) to $(0.54) based on estimated weighted average shares of approximately 29.9 million. The Company currently expects to have 247 stores open at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 248 at the end of last year’s first quarter.
Fiscal 2024 New Store and Capital Expenditure Plans
The Company currently expects its total capital expenditures for fiscal 2024 not to exceed $15 million, primarily for the construction of 5 new stores and continued upgrades to certain distribution and information technology systems.
Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss these financial results is scheduled for today, March 14, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 300-8521 (domestic) or (412) 317-6026 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.tillys.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investor Relations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software. A telephone replay of the call will be available until March 21, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 10186382.
About Tillys
Tillys is a leading, destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive selection of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 248 total stores across 33 states, as well as its website, www.tillys.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements regarding our current operating expectations in light of historical results, the impacts of inflation and potential recession on us and our customers, including on our future financial condition or operating results, expectations regarding customer traffic, our supply chain, our ability to properly manage our inventory levels, and any other statements about our future cash position, financial flexibility, expectations, plans, intentions, beliefs or prospects expressed by management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the impact of inflation on consumer behavior and our business and operations, supply chain difficulties, and our ability to respond thereto, our ability to respond to changing customer preferences and trends, attract customer traffic at our stores and online, execute our growth and long-term strategies, expand into new markets, grow our e-commerce business, effectively manage our inventory and costs, effectively compete with other retailers, attract talented employees, or enhance awareness of our brand and brand image, general consumer spending patterns and levels, including changes in historical spending patterns, the markets generally, our ability to satisfy our financial obligations, including under our credit facility and our leases, and other factors that are detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those detailed in the section titled “Risk Factors” and in our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.tillys.com under the heading “Investor Relations”. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and notes thereto contained in our Form 10-K.
Tilly’s, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
(unaudited)
February 3,
2024
January 28,
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
47,027
Marketable securities
Receivables
Merchandise inventories
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
Total current assets
Operating lease assets
Property and equipment, net
Deferred tax assets, net
Other assets
TOTAL ASSETS
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
Accrued expenses
Deferred revenue
Accrued compensation and benefits
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
Current portion of operating lease liabilities, related party
Other liabilities
Total current liabilities
Long-term liabilities:
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities, related party
Other liabilities
Total long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock (Class A)
Common stock (Class B)
Preferred stock
Additional paid-in capital
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Total stockholders’ equity
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Tilly’s, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
Net sales
|
Cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)
Rent expense, related party
Total cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)
Gross profit
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Rent expense, related party
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|
Operating (loss) income
Other income, net
(Loss) income before income taxes
Income tax expense (benefit)
Net (loss) income
Basic (loss) earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock
Diluted (loss) earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
Tilly’s, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
|
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
Tilly’s, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of Select GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Definitions of certain non-GAAP financial measures included in the tables below are as follows:
- We define “non-GAAP income tax (benefit) expense” as income tax expense (benefit) less non-cash valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.
Income tax expense (benefit)
Non-cash valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
Non-GAAP income tax (benefit) expense
- We define “non-GAAP net (loss) income” as net (loss) income less non-cash valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.
- We define “non-GAAP basic (loss) earnings per share” and “non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share” as non-GAAP net (loss) income divided by the applicable weighted average shares outstanding.
Net (loss) income
Non-cash valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock
Non-GAAP basic (loss) earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock
Non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock
Weighted average basic shares outstanding used to compute GAAP and non-GAAP basic (loss) earnings per share
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding used to compute GAAP and non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share
Tilly’s, Inc.
Store Count and Square Footage
2023 Q1
2023 Q2
2023 Q3
2023 Q4
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Henry, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 609-5599, ext. 17000
irelations@tillys.com