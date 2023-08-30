TigerConnect’s Physician Scheduling Solution Recognized by KLAS Research in First Look Report

Report Spotlights TigerConnect Physician Scheduling as a Reliable Solution for Health Systems of all Sizes

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TigerConnect, healthcare’s most trusted clinical collaboration platform, today announced its Physician Scheduling solution’s inclusion on the KLAS Research list of validated vendors in their Physician Scheduling category. KLAS Research is a trusted source for health systems seeking guidance on purchasing decisions. This recognition is derived from a comprehensive collection of surveys and feedback from TigerConnect’s customers, all detailed in KLAS Research’s First Look – TigerConnect Physician Scheduling 2023 report.





According to the report, the TigerConnect Physician Scheduling solution is driving satisfaction and improved outcomes for its users:

93% of surveyed customers confirm they would repurchase TigerConnect Physician Scheduling

100% affirmed TigerConnect Physician Scheduling as a key part of their long-term plans

KLAS Research, a leading healthcare IT data and insights firm, provides transparent and unbiased insights on the latest in healthcare technology, assisting healthcare systems in choosing the best solutions. The First Look report presents an impartial perspective on TigerConnect’s performance and its significant role in enhancing the care team experience with its cloud-based solution.

Key highlights from the report include TigerConnect’s:

Integration of Physician Scheduling and its Clinical Communication and Collaboration Platform offers a unique and powerful role-based method of communication, which customers note as a critical differentiator.

Suite of solutions is celebrated for its 99.995% uptime reliability and minimal downtime .

reliability and minimal . Cloud-based, customizable solutions accommodate the unique needs of each care team within entire health systems.

“I love that the product [Physician Scheduling] communicates with TigerConnect’s product for clinical collaboration. When a nurse is on call, that information is already populated into the other product. The staff always knows who their contacts are. That is wonderful.” —TigerConnect Customer

“The system provides an online platform for schedules to be entered and maintained with such options as automated scheduling with rules, schedule requests, integration with TigerConnect’s messaging platform, and a wide variety of options for how to view the schedules.” —TigerConnect Customer

As highlighted in the First Look report, customers noted that TigerConnect helps them achieve more efficient scheduling. Through its cloud-based solutions, TigerConnect streamlines schedule creation with a rules-based engine that factors in critical elements such as criteria and provider requests. This eliminates the need for health systems to rely on inefficient and outdated paper-based solutions.

“We value the feedback and sentiment of our customers and strive to meet and exceed their service expectations,” said Saurin Shah, Chief Product Officer, TigerConnect. “Being recognized as a validated vendor by KLAS reinforces our commitment and inspires us to further elevate our suite of solutions, continuously empowering care teams to enhance their service delivery.”

TigerConnect appreciates the feedback and will continue to evolve its Physician Scheduling solution. Most recently, TigerConnect announced the general availability of Resident Scheduling, which includes block scheduling. Additionally, the Merged Daily View feature was enhanced with a new UI, improved filtering, and better schedule visualization.

To download the full KLAS Research First Look Report, click here.

About TigerConnect

TigerConnect transforms healthcare with the industry’s most trusted clinical collaboration platform – uniquely modernizing how doctors, nurses, care teams, patients, and data connect. With solutions spanning care communication, patient engagement, scheduling, alarm notifications, nurse call, and more, TigerConnect accelerates productivity, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes, safely and securely. Trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare entities for user-friendly yet enterprise-ready solutions, TigerConnect delivers 99.995% uptime for more than 10 million messages each day. To learn more about TigerConnect, visit www.tigerconnect.com.

About KLAS:

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at KLASresearch.com.

Contacts

Kat Long



anthonyBarnum Public Relations



308.627.6897



kat.long@anthonybarnum.com