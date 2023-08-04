TigerConnect® Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Clinical Communication and Collaboration

Evaluated based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision





SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TigerConnect, healthcare’s most trusted clinical collaboration platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C). The evaluation was based on inclusion criteria that included platforms’ competitive product offerings that align with the various CC&C critical capabilities.

TigerConnect offers a cloud-native, scalable, and highly reliable CC&C platform with a remarkable uptime of 99.995%. The platform serves as a flexible communication and collaboration solution, supporting roles and team-based interactions across entire healthcare organizations, so they can optimize their clinical workflows to reduce care team frustrations from communication delays and improve patient outcomes.

“We believe that this recognition by Gartner is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and expertise of the TigerConnect team in the healthcare industry,” said Brad Brooks, CEO of TigerConnect. “Our more than 7,000 customers trust TigerConnect to deliver easy-to-use technology, which enables them to streamline their clinical workflows to improve care team communication, reduce cognitive burden on staff, and ultimately provide better patient outcomes.”

The TigerConnect portfolio includes:

TigerConnect Clinical Collaboration Platform: A secure, reliable and easy-to-use platform that transforms the way care teams communicate and collaborate to streamline workflows and provide better patient care.

TigerConnect Patient Engagement: A powerful way for healthcare professionals to communicate with other providers or patients using secure text, voice, and video – all within one app . For patients, no apps to download or logins to remember.

TigerConnect Physician Scheduling: A modern, cloud-based solution built to automate and centralize provider schedules across the enterprise, saving time and improving staff productivity. Together with TigerConnect Clinical Collaboration, staff and providers can confidently reach the right provider at all times.

TigerConnect Alarm Management & Event Notification: A flexible solution that routes alerts, alarms and events from clinical systems to the appropriate caregiver in near real-time. The solution integrates with the systems relied on today, including EHRs, critical labs, scheduling software, smart beds, and more.

Looking ahead, TigerConnect has embraced the real-time health system (RTHS) paradigm as a guiding concept, which serves as a comprehensive framework, encompassing conceptual, operational, and technical aspects, and represents the future of hospitals and healthcare systems. The innovative TigerConnect CC&C platform embodies the defining characteristics of the RTHS, such as situational awareness, collaboration, intelligence, and real-time capabilities.

“At TigerConnect, we recognize the importance of integrating compatible, leading-edge technologies to connect care teams, patients, and health systems and will continue to innovate with our customers to address their most critical pain points and enhance overall healthcare experiences,” said Brooks. “We’re proud to be recognized by Gartner, which we believe is for these efforts.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TigerConnect

TigerConnect transforms healthcare with the industry’s most widely adopted clinical collaboration platform–uniquely modernizing how doctors, nurses, care teams, patients, and data connect. With solutions spanning care communication, patient engagement, scheduling, alarm notifications, nurse call, and more, TigerConnect accelerates productivity, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes, safely and securely. Trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare entities for user-friendly yet enterprise-ready solutions, TigerConnect delivers 99.995% verifiable uptime for more than 10 million messages each day. To learn more about TigerConnect, visit www.tigerconnect.com

